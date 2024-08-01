Hong Kong, opening doors to business success with Cambodia

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive, Mr John Lee (left), meets with the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Mr Hun Manet (right), in Cambodia.

HONG KONG SAR -1 August 2024 - Hong Kong is on a mission to deepen bilateral relations with Cambodia and the wider Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region. John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, led a high-level business delegation to Cambodia (July 30-31, 2024) to explore new opportunities for closer co-operation. During the visit, Mr Lee met top officials including Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sar Sokha to discuss issues of common interest. “We are here to explore the immense opportunities for trade and investment co-operation between Hong Kong and Cambodia, for mutual prosperity and economic development as well as business promotion,“ Mr Lee said, noting that Cambodia is a rapidly developing market with a remarkable economic potential.

During the visit, a total of 13 memoranda of understanding were exchanged between various organisations and enterprises from Hong Kong and Cambodia covering areas such as economic co-operation, trade, investment promotion, aviation, information and technology, and financial services. “We certainly make it easy to do business together,“ Mr Lee said, during a business luncheon in Phnom Penh. “Under the unique ‘one country, two systems’ principle, Hong Kong enjoys both the China advantage and the global advantage. We enjoy free flow of information, capital, goods and people, sophisticated infrastructure, and boundless opportunities, thanks to the unfailing support of our country and strong international connectivity.”

Hong Kong is also the prime connection point for overseas enterprises to tap into vast growth markets in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and throughout China and beyond. “Hong Kong brings to the Greater Bay Area international experience and expertise in finance and trade, as well as world-class professional services, transport, logistics and more,“ Mr Lee said. “I welcome Cambodian enterprises and entrepreneurs to partner with Hong Kong and, together with us, tap into the area’s far-reaching business and investment opportunities.”