Hong Kong’s Groundbreaking ConTech Solutions Reaching Singapore Builder Market via IBEW 2024

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 September 2024 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is leading 14 innovative partner companies to the International Built Environment Week (IBEW) 2024, held from 4-6 September at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. This participation is poised to drive construction technology (ConTech) adoption through strategic partnerships in the vibrant innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem, with support from HKSTP to accelerate market expansion in Southeast Asia.

Pioneering AI and robotics ConTech Solutions Capture Spotlight

IBEW 2024 represents the most comprehensive arena in Asia for showcasing groundbreaking ConTech innovations across all stages of the building lifecycle. The HKSTP Pavilion, located at the Build Environment Expo (BEX Asia) of IBEW, features market-ready and emerging ConTech advancements. These include construction robotics, AI-powered safety system, smart building solutions and sustainable technologies.

Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for National Development of Singapore, visited the HKSTP Pavilion to understand more about the ConTech innovations developed in Hong Kong. His engagement highlights the potential for collaboration in the construction technology sector and underscores the importance of fostering international partnerships to drive advancements in the construction industry.

Among the 12 exhibitors at BEX Asia, the Hong Kong Center for Construction Robotics (HKCRC) from InnoHK showcases its award-winning rebar tying robot. Equipped with autonomous identification and positioning, automatic obstacle avoidance, and automatic column change, the robot can complete the tying work across large areas at the centre of the steel mesh in a fully automatic mode. Zhuling Tech makes its debut in Singapore with the introduction of innovative tile-laying robots that are nearly five times faster than manual bricklaying. This innovation aims to drive the intelligent transformation and the digitalisation of the traditional construction industry. Neuron Digital specialises in smart building solutions, optimising energy management and improving operational efficiency in real-time. i2Cool introduces pioneering electricity-free cooling technology with innovative paint solutions that significantly reduce energy consumption and enhance building sustainability. The paint has been used in over 20 countries and was recently successfully applied in Dubai Mall and Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in UAE.

The ConTech Summit of IBEW is the go-to symposium that brings together investors, innovators, and corporates in the built environment sector. Ms Filla Mak, Chief Operations Officer of HKSTP, was invited to deliver a speech at the Summit to share the experiences of ConTech adoption in Hong Kong. She said, “We are delighted to showcase solutions from our partner companies on such a prestigious global stage. The tradeshow perfectly aligns with our mission to propel the commercialisation of groundbreaking technologies that anticipate the future needs of urban environments. By participating in IBEW, we are not only highlighting Hong Kong’s robust R&D capabilities but also fostering significant partnerships that extend our reach into Southeast Asia and beyond.”

Ailytics and FJDynamics participated at the ConTech Summit through solution showcase and engaging elevator pitches. Ailytics garnered the highest number of votes from the judges and was honored with the Most Popular Startup Award, while FJDynamics received the Most Creative Startup Award for their outstanding presentation. The recognition not only highlights their exceptional R&D results but also demonstrates the immense potential these innovations have in the Southeast Asia market.

FJDynamics showcases its flagship geospatial solution, a LiDAR scanner, at the ConTech Summit 2024. The lightweight and portable scanner is a real-time cloud visualisation tool that empowers users to digitise environments for faster and accurate planning. The company and Hong Kong’s Sanfield Construction Innovations Limited formed a joint venture and developed a smart control system for tower cranes integrated with artificial intelligence (AI), precise positioning, and machine learning. This solution improves the safety and efficiency of Modular Integrated Construction (MiC) lifting by minimising swing and enabling precise rotational adjustments. It also enables early detection as part of failure prevention and calculates the best route for lifting operations. The AI technology ensures a lifting accuracy rate of up to 90% and cut potential operational risks by 90%, with further improvement anticipated through machine learning.

Singapore ConTech Startup Lands Hong Kong

The Singapore startup Ailytics, a graduate of the “ConTech Accelerator Programme” that was co-organised by HKSTP and Construction Industry Council (CIC), also participated in the ConTech Summit to showcase its AI-powered video system designed for worksite safety. The startup successfully completed proof-of-concepts (PoCs) at a worksite in Hong Kong, managed by a key construction corporate partner arranged by HKSTP and CIC. Their solution has now been adopted in major projects in Hong Kong. Additionally, the up-and-coming startup has also landed in Hong Kong Science Park and enrolled in HKSTP’s Incubation Programme this year, leveraging the city’s strategic location as a launchpad for expansion into the Greater Bay Area (GBA), Mainland China, and beyond.

The Hong Kong SAR government is actively promoting technology within the construction industry, as demonstrated by the establishment of the Building Technology Research Institute (BTRi), which underscores the importance of innovation in advancing ConTech. HKSTP continues to drive I&T development in the built environment by nurturing startups, connecting them with corporate partners, and facilitating technology adoption. This alignment strengthens Hong Kong’s position on the global stage as an international I&T hub.

