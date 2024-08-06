Hong Kong wraps up fruitful ASEAN visit

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 August 2024 - A high-level Hong Kong delegation, led by Chief Executive John Lee, has wrapped up a fruitful six-day visit to three Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states, namely Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam (28 July – August 2, 2024).

Adopting the theme of “Super-connecting New Pathways to Success”, Mr Lee said the visit had achieved its goals, including strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing government-to-government and business-to-business co-operation across various sectors.

A total of 55 memoranda of understanding (MOUs) were signed during the three-nation visit. They covered sectors ranging from economic co-operation, investment promotion, aviation services, information and technology, financial services and capital market development to trade, logistics co-operation, customs collaboration and education exchange.

Mr Lee also highlighted five key results from the trip, including strengthening government-to-government relations and communications; reaching consensus on areas of development and co-operation; laying a solid foundation for future collaboration between Hong Kong and ASEAN; enhancing a shared strong will to contribute to the Belt and Road Initiative; and confirming the three countries’ support for Hong Kong’s accession to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

“We are very happy that the visit has reaped all these good results,“ Mr Lee said. “But what is even more important is the goodwill that we have built, and the friendship that we have created and strengthened.”

In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, which was the last stop of the visit, 22 MOUs were exchanged to promote co-operation between various institutions and enterprises.

Mr Lee also visited a garment manufacturer, which has its headquarters in Hong Kong, to learn more about the company’s business development experience in Vietnam.