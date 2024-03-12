HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya Inaugurates the Federation of Thai Fashion Designers

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2024 - Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya graciously inaugurated the Federation of Thai Fashion Designers (FTFD). The FTFD aims to advance the Thai fashion industry by fostering sustainable growth and establishing Thailand as a global fashion hub.

Event Highlights

The inauguration ceremony took place on Friday, 29 November 2024, at Impact Arena, Exhibition and Convention Center, Muang Thong Thani. The leading figures in Thai fashion industry joined a panel discussion, including:

-> Mr. Polpat Asavaprapha, President of the Federation of Thai Fashion Designers (FTFD)

-> Mr. Thakoon Panichgul, internationally acclaimed Thai designer and recipient of the Vogue/CFDA Fashion Fund and also has been nominated by the CFDA for the Swarovski Award for Best Emerging Womenswear Designer

-> Mr. Kullawit Laosuksri, renowned fashion expert and Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Thailand

-> Mrs. Sopavadee Bejrajati, Marketing Director of Club 21 (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

These luminaries shared insights on enhancing Thai fabric fashion design, promoting it globally, and creating a robust network to propel Thai fashion onto the international stage.

The Federation of Thai Fashion Designers (FTFD)

The FTFD was established under the Silk Festival 2024 Towards Sustainable Development as a strategic pivot to unite Thailand’s fashion, textile, and garment sectors. Speaking at the event, FTFD President Mr. Polpat Asavaprapha highlighted the Federation’s mission to preserve and modernize Thai craftsmanship through the “Pha Thai Sai Hai Sanook” (Thai Fabrics Are Fun to Wear) royal initiative. By ensuring traditional textile techniques remain relevant, the FTFD seeks to benefit local communities while fostering joy and creativity across all age groups and genders.

The FTFD, a vital network of Thai designers, will be instrumental in supporting this initiative, providing training and guidance to participants, empowering the next generation of designers and entrepreneurs. The organization emphasizes collaboration between government bodies, media, and domestic and international retail sectors to bolster the industry’s bargaining power and global competitiveness.