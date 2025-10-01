PETALING JAYA: A rare albino python, which escaped its cage at a residence in Miri, last night, had its freedom cut short when the reptile was quickly captured by Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel.

According to Borneo Post, Lutong fire station chief Henry Jugah said a call came in at 8.29pm from the snake’s owner at Taman Greenville, Desa Senadin, located around 7km away from the station.

The reptile’s owner, Henry said, had requested help to capture the massive reptile, which had somehow escaped its cage.

“Upon arrival at the location, we were told that the escaped pet was an albino python.

“The team used a snake snare and successfully secured it,” he was quoted as saying in a statement.

The captured python measured 10 feet in length and weighed 30kg.

“The python was later handed over to Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC),” he said, adding that pythons are categorised as protected animals, which mandates the handover .