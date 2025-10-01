KUALA LUMPUR: The frequency of Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) bus and commuter train services on the Port Klang-KL Sentral-Port Klang route will each be reduced by 30 minutes during peak hours from Jan 17 and Jan 20 respectively.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said this was to balance the work on the Klang Valley Double Tracking Phase 2 (KVDT2) project, besides shortening the waiting time for KTM Komuter users for the route.

“For the Port Klang to KL Sentral route, the trains will operate at a 30-minute frequency during peak hours in the morning and at other times replaced by buses at a frequency of 30 minutes.

“For the KL Sentral to Port Klang route, the trains will operate at a 30-minute frequency during the evening peak hours and at other times it will be replaced by buses at a frequency of 30 minutes,” he told a media conference announcing changes to the KTM Komuter Timetable for the Port Klang-KL Sentral-Port Klang route here today.

Referring to the passenger distribution statistics, he said that based on the KTMB Integrated Ticketing System (KITS), the highest number of passengers was recorded in the morning heading towards Kuala Lumpur while the highest number of passengers recorded from KL Sentral heading back to Port Klang was in the evening.

Loke said that scheduling based on that data will ensure KTM trains are focused on high-passenger capacity periods while the buses can provide services at low-passenger capacity periods.

“Besides reducing waiting time from 60 minutes to 30 minutes for users, the integrated scheduling will also cut the overall train travelling time between Port Klang and KL Sentral by up to 15 minutes. Work on the KVDT2 project can also be carried out smoothly when the trains are not in operation.

“This new schedule takes effect on Jan 25. However, the bus services will start from Jan 17 so that the passengers can get used to it,” he said.

In addition, he said 22 free shuttle buses will be provided during the KVDT2 project implementation period, covering the Subang Jaya-Batu Tiga-Shah Alam-Padang Jawa-Subang Jaya and Subang Jaya-Bukit Badak (return) routes.

This free shuttle bus service also covers the return trip for the Subang Jaya-Klang, Subang Jaya-Teluk Gadong and Subang Jaya-Pelabuhan Klang routes.

“The frequency of each bus is 30 minutes, depending on the traffic situation. The bus arrival times will be displayed at the KTM stations to facilitate the journey.

“For the line from the Abdullah Hukum to Subang Jaya KTM stations, passengers can use the existing bus services provided and the Kelana Jaya LRT line,” he said.

Loke said these improvements were made after receiving feedback on the unsatisfactory frequency of the KTM Komuter on the KL Sentral-Port Klang route due to the work being carried out for the KVDT2 project.

He said the Transport Ministry and KTM always welcomed any feedback regarding these initiatives so that continuous improvements can be carried out.

The KVDT2 project is a government initiative through the Transport Ministry to upgrade infrastructure and tracks that are more than 25 years old to improve efficiency and ensure long-term train operation safety.