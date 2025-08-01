InMobi Achieves 80% Penetration Among China’s Top Gaming Publishers, Showcases Next-Gen Ad Innovation at ChinaJoy 2025

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 August 2025 - InMobi, a global leader in mobile advertising and AI-powered monetization, is taking center stage at ChinaJoy 2025, highlighting its unparalleled growth and unwavering commitment to the Chinese developer ecosystem. With over 80% penetration among China’s top 100 gaming publishers and near-complete publisher retention InMobi has acheived a two-fold increase in revenue for Chinese partners between H1 of 2024 and H1 of 2025. This impressive performance reinforces InMobi’s position as a preferred global growth partner for mobile publishers.

As Chinese apps continue to expand into global markets, InMobi is at the forefront of delivering the next generation of mobile experiences—offering high-impact, user-centric ad solutions and custom monetization strategies that drive measurable business outcomes. Attendees are invited to explore InMobi’s latest innovations and client success stories at ChinaJoy 2025.

Standing Out in a Competitive Landscape

In the fast-evolving mobile advertising space, InMobi’s full-stack ad platform—encompassing DSP, SSP, and owned-and-operated (O&O) media—distinguishes it from both local and international competitors. At the core of this differentiation is Helix AI, InMobi’s proprietary intelligence engine that powers ad decision-making and optimization at scale. Supported by a dedicated team of local experts, InMobi enables Chinese developers to reach, acquire, and monetize high-value users efficiently across global markets.

This distinct edge is delivering tangible results in the U.S. market. For instance, a leading gaming studio in China saw a 5% increase in ARPDAU for one of its top-performing titles after integrating InMobi’s SDK. s Another fast-growing mobile games platform exceeded its ROAS targets and successfully acquired high-LTV users by leveraging Helix-powered campaign optimization capabilities. In an industry known for churn, InMobi has maintained a remarkable 90%+ client retention rate, underscoring the platform’s reliability and value in the U.S. market.

“We’re incredibly proud of the growth we’ve helped unlock for our Chinese partners,“ said Kunal Nagpal, Chief Business Officer at InMobi. “ChinaJoy is the perfect platform to showcase how our AI-driven solutions, global reach, and strong local presence are empowering developers to succeed on the world stage.”

Strategic Vision and Product Innovation

Looking ahead, InMobi is doubling down on its investment in China with a multi-faceted strategy that combines technological innovation, market expansion, and local expertise.

At ChinaJoy 2025, InMobi is excited to announce the upcoming launch of Helix AI, its next-generation artificial intelligence engine that powers AcquirePro and Re-EngagePro—two core solutions designed to deliver smarter, data-driven user acquisition and re-engagement across global audiences.

Simultaneously, InMobi’s, associate company Glance, is expanding its Glance Ads offering, unlocking new monetization opportunities in India and Southeast Asia through platforms like Glance, Roposo, and Nostra. Earlier this year, Glance launched Glance AI, an AI commerce platform that creates an inspiration-led shopping experience for the emerging ‘AI consumer.’ The app is available in 140 countries and has been integrated with Motorola Edge phones in India and select Sharp models in Japan, with plans for further collaborations. Built on an open architecture, Glance AI transforms devices into smart commerce solutions and will soon expand into beauty and travel categories.

To further strengthen its execution in China, InMobi has appointed Grace Gui as Head of DSP Business for China, ensuring that partners benefit from local strategic support backed by global scale.

Visit InMobi at ChinaJoy

InMobi welcomes all ChinaJoy attendees, where they can experience live demos of Helix AI, discover how InMobi is empowering Chinese developers accelerate global success, and engage with both the local leadership team and global product experts. The booth will serve as a hub for collaboration, strategic discussions, and innovation showcases—demonstrating how InMobi is redefining the mobile experience for both advertisers and users.

InMobi’s booth location:

B906, Hall W3 of Shanghai New International Expo Center (BTOB Business Negotiation Hall)

