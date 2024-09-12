$!Innovenx and PROEN Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Multi-Cloud Management Across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 December 2024 – Innovenx, a pioneering provider of innovative technology solutions, and PROEN Corp Public Company Limited, a premier provider of Internet services and ICT solutions, have joined forces to deliver a versatile multi-cloud management service. This collaboration aims to empower businesses in Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia with unparalleled cloud capabilities.

“Our customers need comprehensive solutions to streamline their cloud operations and enhance business agility,“ said Kittipan Sri-bua-iam, CEO of PROEN Corp Public Company Limited. “By integrating Innovenx’s MQloud multi-cloud management platform with PROEN’s Turnkey Multi-Cloud Provider solution, we are poised to meet these demands effectively.

PROEN’s Turnkey Multi-Cloud Provider solution offers comprehensive cloud services designed to meet diverse business needs across Southeast Asia. It includes consulting, implementation, migration, and cost optimization services. PROEN enables seamless management of computing, storage, database, security, and networking resources. This all-inclusive solution ensures businesses can efficiently leverage cloud technologies, enhancing their operational capabilities and driving growth.

Enhancing customer experience with MQloud multi-cloud management

--> Seamless Resource Integration: Manage all cloud resources on a single platform, providing a clear view of resource allocation.

--> Enhanced Flexibility: Create and manage multiple independent environments, adapting swiftly to business needs.

--> Data Security and Compliance: Centralized control over local clouds to comply with local data laws and public clouds for efficient content and application delivery.

--> Resilience: Avoid single points of failure with granular environment control and improve risk responsiveness with enhanced situational awareness.

--> Simplified Operations: Automate cross-cloud connectivity and streamline deployment with a unified interface.

--> Cost Optimization: Efficient billing management and cost control features ensure economic efficiency.

Driving Innovation and Growth

This strategic partnership aligns with the vision of both companies to lead the cloud service industry and drive technological advancement. “By combining our strengths with PROEN, we’re committed to delivering transformative cloud solutions that enhance the capabilities of our clients,“ said the CEO of Innovenx. “Our MQloud multi-cloud management addresses the challenges of resource allocation, security, and cost management, simplifying the complexities of multi-cloud environments.”

The new service is scheduled to launch in early 2025, marking a significant step forward in cloud management solutions.

https://www.innovenx.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mqloud

https://www.facebook.com/MQloud