Introducing the Collection

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 August 2024 - Coehl (”co-elle”), a brand synonymous with elegant and functional phone accessories for the modern woman, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its latest iPhone 16 case line and accompanying accessories.

At Coehl, elegance is defined as the perfect blend of beauty and functionality. Their latest designs are crafted to enhance style while providing the versatility needed for today’s fast-paced life. Each case features chic aesthetics and adaptable elements, including compatibility with magnetic charging, offering both style and practicality.

The collection also features phone cases with integrated lanyards, blending stylish protection with practical functionality. Crafted from premium materials, these cases offer a perfect balance between elegance and convenience, with lanyards adding a chic touch and ease of use.

Completing the collection are phone wristlets adorned with pearls and metallic accents. These accessories combine durability with stylish aesthetics to elevate personal belongings with practical elegance.

“Coehl is a tech accessory brand created by women with a mission to empower women through every facet of life. Our collection features elegant and thoughtful details, all designed in-house. Our cases include shock-absorbent bumpers for enhanced durability, interchangeable components for attaching lanyards or wrist straps, and metallic accents for a touch of luxury. At Coehl, we focus on the details, creating products that seamlessly fit into your dynamic lifestyle.” says Amanda Chan, Lead Product and Brand Strategist.

Launching Alongside the iPhone 16

The launch of the new case collection and accessories is planned to coincide with the anticipated release of the iPhone 16 in September. Customers who subscribe to Coehl’s email newsletter can enjoy a 10% discount with a special promotion code.

Coehl plans to expand the collection, further enhancing the iPhone 16’s aesthetic appeal and functionality. Please note that the phone cases are currently designed based on the iPhone 15 specifications and will be subject to changes upon the iPhone 16’s official release.

https://coehl.co/

https://www.instagram.com/coehlcollective/