IX Asia Index Page <IXCI> Launch on Bloomberg

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 July 2024 - IX Asia Index (”IXAI”), the index business arm of IX Capital International Limited, is thrilled to announce the launch of a centralised IXAI index page composed of a comprehensive suite of 10 unique indexes, available on Bloomberg starting today. The IXAI Bloomberg page can be accessed via the function “IXCI <GO>”. This launch significantly enhances the accessibility of IX Asia Indexes’ offerings, providing global investors with real-time data and deep market insights.

The integration of IXAI on Bloomberg marks a pivotal moment in the company’s history. This strategic move will bring greater transparency and efficiency to the investment community, supporting informed decision-making through accurate and timely data availability. The indexes now live on the IXAI Bloomberg page include 10 out of 29 different indexes in the first phase, comprised of IXAI’s Benchmark and Spot Price Index Series (both disseminated real-time), and Portfolio Index Series (disseminated every hour). [See Appendix 1 for full list.]

Before today’s announcement, Bloomberg has carried three IX indexes (including ixCrypto Index, ixBitcoin Index and ixEthereum Index) over the past three years in a 15-minute delay mode from Nasdaq data feed 9am to 9pm Hong Kong time. After today’s launch, Bloomberg will directly connect to IXCI’s data feed and be able to provide its clients with real time IX indexes 24/7 at 5 second intervals.

The three types of indexes are designed to cater for the varied needs of investors by offering a range of benchmarks for digital assets, portfolio tracking, and spot price referencing. The Benchmark Index series serves as performance standards for the overall market or specific segment with the highest representation on market capitalisation and trading volume. The Spot Price Index series, which is obtained as average across 10 world crypto indexes, provides fair prices of different cryptocurrencies for mark to market purpose. The Portfolio Index series are designed for fund managers to support diversified investment strategies by tracking a curated selection of assets. Whether an investor is seeking broad market exposure, targeted investments in specific cryptocurrencies, or accurate real-time pricing, IXAI provides the tools needed to meet these goals.