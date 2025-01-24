Jollibee Group Opens First Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 January 2025 - The Jollibee Group is stepping into the new year with sustained momentum as it inaugurated the first Tiong Bahru Bakery branch in the Philippines— its first foray into fresh viennoiseries and handmade pastries—on January 13.

Originally hailing from Singapore, Tiong Bahru Bakery is known for its croissant and other expertly handmade pastries using the finest French ingredients. It now has 21 branches in Singapore. Its first store in the Philippines is located at the Verve Residences Tower 2, Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig City, Philippines.

“Introducing Tiong Bahru Bakery to the Philippine market aligns with our commitment to providing Filipinos with exciting, world-class dining experiences,“ said Ernesto Tanmantiong, Global President and CEO of the Jollibee Group.

“This marks the first international branch of Tiong Bahru Bakery, and we are proud to open it here in the Philippines. We deeply appreciate the support of our exceptional partners—Titan Dining, Ayala Malls, and Taguig City—who have been instrumental in bringing this vision to life. We look forward to seeing this collaboration thrive, blending local and global culinary traditions, as we continue spreading the joy of eating,“ Tanmantiong added.