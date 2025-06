Jollibee Group recognized anew with Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2025 - The Jollibee Group, one of the world’s fastest-growing restaurant companies, has once again been recognized for its commitment to fostering a joyful workplace culture. For the fourth time, the company has received the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA)—a prestigious global recognition given to organizations that set the benchmark for employee engagement and performance.

Jollibee Group remains the only Philippine-based company to receive this honor, standing alongside a select group of organizations worldwide that have successfully embedded employee engagement as a core driver of their business strategy.

“Our continued recognition as an employer of choice affirms what we’ve always believed –that our people are the driving force of our success,“ said Ernesto Tanmantiong, Jollibee Group’s Global President and Chief Executive Officer. “This award is a testament to the passion and dedication of our teams worldwide who bring joy to our customers and one another every day.”

“We remain committed to nurturing a workplace culture where our people can thrive, grow, and find purpose in what they do,“ added Tanmantiong.

“Congratulations to this year’s Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winners for setting the standard for a thriving workplace. By prioritizing both people and performance, you are shaping the future of work and proving that exceptional workplaces drive real results,“ said Jon Clifton, Gallup’s chief executive officer.

Recognized Employer of Choice

This latest recognition comes on the heels of the company’s recognition as 2024’s “Employer of the Year” by the People Management Association (PMAP)—the premier and largest association of people managers in the Philippines. This comes after a rigorous competitive process involving other major companies in the country.

Jollibee Group’s Global Chief Human Resources Officer, Arsenio “Archie” Sabado, was also recognized as People Manager of the Year by PMAP, recognizing his role in shaping the company’s joyful culture.

The Jollibee Group was also included in TIME Magazine’s list of the World’s Best Companies for 2024 and made the FORTUNE 500’s inaugural Southeast Asia list.

The company employs over 31,000 people worldwide, with a footprint spanning 9,700 stores in 32 countries across its 19 brands. To learn more about the Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com. To learn more about the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Awards, visit https://www.gallup.com/workplace/657323/announcing-2025-gallup-exceptional-workplace-award-winners.aspx.

