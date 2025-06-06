K!DZ POP CON ASIA: Exhibitor Highlights at K!DZ POP CON 2025

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 June 2025 - The ultimate kids and family event of the year, K!DZ POP CON 2025, is set to take over Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Level 1, Halls A,B,C on 21–22 June 2025, and it’s bursting with exciting brand activations, workshops, live entertainment, and must-see experiences from some of the biggest names in kids’ entertainment!

From beloved characters to high-energy activities, K!DZ POP CON promises an unforgettable weekend for the kids and family.

This event is proudly supported by the Singapore Tourism Board with Mediacorp as Official Media, Moove Media as Official OOH Media and NTUC First Campus as Strategic Partner.

Event Details -

Date: 21 - 22 June 2025

Venue: Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Level 1, Halls A,B,C (135,000 sqft!)

Get tickets: https://sistic.com.sg/events/kpopcon0625

PINKFONG BABY SHARK 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Get ready to doo-doo-doo your way into fun as Baby Shark celebrates its 10-year Anniversary at K!DZ POP CON! Snap adorable memories with Baby Shark at the special 10-year Anniversary Photo Zone. Join the Lucky Draw Event for a chance to win fin-tastic Baby Shark prizes. Dive into creativity at the Coloring & Puzzle Corner, where little ones can enjoy fun coloring activities and brain-teasing puzzles. Plus, splash into the Game Zone, packed with exciting games the whole family will enjoy! Also, don’t miss the exclusive Baby Shark merchandise at K!DZ POP CON!

DISNEY AND PIXAR’S ELIO

Get ready, Earthlings! Disney and Pixar’s Elio is landing at K!DZ POP CON! Embark on an out-of-this-world adventure through a three-zone cosmic journey inspired by the all-new Elio movie! Create your very own cape and gear up for interstellar travel,dive into some colouring fun with the Elio-themed activity kit, and snap a mind-bending Trick Eye photo as you’re “beamed up” to the Communiverse. Don’t forget to get hands-on with Galaxy Slime Making - a cosmic keepsake to bring home as proof of your stellar journey! Disney and Pixar’s #ElioSG in cinemas 19 June 2025.

MY LITTLE PONY & PEPPA PIG

Get ready for a whole lot of fun and magical moments at K!DZ POP CON – with beloved Hasbro favourites PEPPA PIG and MY LITTLE PONY bringing extra joy to the event!

It’s a party like no other as we celebrate the most adorable news of the year – Mummy Pig’s heartwarming pregnancy announcement has taken the world by storm! Now it’s time to welcome the newest member of Peppa Pig’s family - Evie - in a joy-filled celebration you simply can’t miss! Expect laughter, games, photo-ops, and plenty of surprises as we toast to this new chapter for Peppa and her family.

But that’s just the beginning... MY LITTLE PONY is galloping in with a magical merch drop that will have everypony buzzing! From adorable plushies to must-have blind boxes and dazzling toys, the sparkle is REAL. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering magic for the first time, there’s something for every dreamer!

It’s a weekend of wonder, surprises, and unforgettable moments – only at K!DZ POP CON. Don’t just hear about it... BE THERE!

JUMPTOPIA LITE

Get ready for a bouncin’ good time with Kiztopia Friends, popping up at K!DZ POP CON with two exciting inflatables, Honey’s Meadow Farm and Tiger’s Sports Meet, perfect for little adventurers! Watch your little ones zoom down the barnyard slide at Honey’s Meadow Farm and jump into action at Tiger’s Sports Meet, all while snapping their cutest photos along the way! Whether your kids are mini athletes or farmyard fans, there’s non-stop fun waiting for them. Don’t miss out on this family-friendly fun adventure!

NTUC FIRST CAMPUS: IGNITING YOUNG MINDS THROUGH PLAY & DISCOVERY

As the strategic and only preschool partner of K!DZ POP CON 2025, NTUC First Campus reinforces its position as a trusted leader in early childhood education with an inspiring, activity-packed booth for little learners and their families. Step into a vibrant showcase of their well-loved brands - My First Skool, Little Skool-House, and Changemakers! Embark on a hands-on learning journey filled with creativity, exploration, and fun!

Highlights include:

* Solve a case of the missing character through fun puzzles as a team

*⁠ ⁠Learn about wildlife conservation through interactive displays & craft activities

*⁠ ⁠Hands-on play & open-ended exploration through our Maker’s Playground, where children can bring creations to life

*⁠ ⁠Write your own stories & create your very own story puppets

* Photobooth!

Complete an adventure journey with NTUC First Campus and walk away with a complimentary gift. NTUC First Campus invites you to learn, play, and grow together at K!DZ POP CON 2025.

POPULAR

Join POPULAR at K!DZ POP CON for a world of fun, learning, and creativity! Discover the bestselling English children’s book series—ranging from timeless classics to today’s must-reads that kids adore. Don’t miss the exciting selection of stationery and Bluey toys—perfect for playtime, school, or thoughtful gifting! Plus, celebrate culture with our unique selection of Wen Chuang (文创) items, suitable for all ages to discover our local heritage.

VIPER KIDS

Viper Kids is making its Singapore debut at K!DZ POP CON! Get your little adventurers to take on the thrilling Viper Challenge - packed with kids friendly obstacles and loads of fun! It’s time to run, jump, climb, and most importantly...have a blast!

Origame

Together with Mr Kiasu, Origame will run a Shop Until You Drop Kompetition throughout the event. Mr Kiasu books and Origame games will be given away to EVERY SINGLE WINNER who plays and wins a game of Shop Until You Drop at our tables!

Meet & Greet Mr Kiasu

There will be special appearances by Mr Kiasu himself from 10-11am every morning! Don’t miss the opportunity to come take photos with the legendary Mr Kiasu with your family and friends.

Family Game Bundles

Origame will also have special prices and bundles for kids and family games at K!DZ Pop Con, so look out for the cheapest prices on your favourite Origame family games!

Be Part of the Fun!

K!DZ Pop Con Asia is more than just an event - it’s a celebration of childhood, imagination, and family bonding.

Tickets for K!DZ POP CON 2025 are now on sale.

