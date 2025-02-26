$!Kenanga Group Posts All-Time-High RM1 Billion Revenue and RM155.5 million Operating Profit in FY2024

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 February 2025 - Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad (”Kenanga Group” or “The Group”), Malaysia’s leading independent investment bank, today delivered one of its strongest financial results to date for the financial year ended 31 December 2024 (”FY2024”). The Group posted an all-time high revenue of RM1.0 billion, up 22.3% year-on-year, while operating profit surged 88.7% to RM155.5 million, also its highest yet. PBT rose 33.1% to RM117.2 million, while net profit climbed 31.6% to RM95.8 million.

Kenanga Group’s strong results were driven by a significant revaluation gain on strategic investments through its Private Equity arm, alongside higher trading and investment income, net brokerage income, and management and performance fees. Increased contributions from associates further bolstered its bottom line, partially offset by credit loss expenses.

Reflecting this performance, the Board of Directors has declared an interim single-tier dividend of 8.00 sen per ordinary share for FY2024.

“2024 was another landmark year for Kenanga Group, delivering one of our strongest financial performances to date, despite market headwinds. This milestone underscores the resilience of our diversified business model and our disciplined approach in capitalising on growth opportunities across all our key business segments,“ said Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director, Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad.

Kenanga Group’s Stockbroking division recorded RM363.6 million in revenue, a 17.9% increase from the previous year. PBT eased to RM15.4 million from RM16.1 million in FY2023, reflecting the impact of credit loss expense incurred during the year as opposed to a writeback in the previous year. Amid heightened market volatility and an evolving competitive landscape, the division successfully maintained its retail market share of 25.3%. The structured warrants business remained a key contributor, reinforcing the Group’s position as Malaysia’s leading issuer, with the highest market share in warrants trading volume.

Its Asset and Wealth Management division posted revenue of RM303.9 million, an increase of 14.9% year-on-year. The revenue was primarily driven from its institutional and retail segments. Despite higher overhead cost, which led to a PBT of RM47.0 million relative to RM58.7 million in 2023, the division’s AUA saw strong growth, closing at RM23.5 billion, an increase of RM1.8 billion year-on-year.