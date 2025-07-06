MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a Bill that ratifies the treaty between Russia and the Republic of Seychelles on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, the Kremlin said on Saturday, according to Ria Novosti.

“The president signed the federal law on ‘Ratification of the Treaty between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Seychelles on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters’,“ the Kremlin said.

According to the text of the treaty, published by the Russian Foreign Ministry, legal assistance is provided “if the offence, in connection with which the request was issued, is criminally punishable according to the law of both Parties”. At the same time, a side of the treaty may provide legal assistance “upon its own consideration” even if the situation is not recognised by its legislation as a criminal matter.

The treaty also notes that legal assistance may also be provided in connection with investigations, prosecutions or judicial proceedings in relation to financial and customs offences.

Legal assistance includes procedures such as delivery of documents relevant to the criminal case; obtaining evidence; locating and identifying persons and objects; summoning witnesses, victims, experts and other persons to appear voluntarily before the competent authority of the requesting party.