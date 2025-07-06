ANKARA: At least 54,772 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023, Anadolu Ajansı (AA) reported, citing the Health Ministry on Saturday.

A ministry statement said that 95 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 48 hours, while 304 people were injured, bringing the total number of injuries in the Israeli onslaught to 125,834.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 4,497 people and injured 13,793 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had taken hold in January.