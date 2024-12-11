Kwoon Chung Bus x YAS - Groundbreaking Cross-Border Embedded Insurance for a Seamless Travel Experience Between Hong Kong and Mainland China

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 November 2024 - Kwoon Chung Bus has partnered with YAS, an InsurTech pioneer, to launch Hong Kong’s first embedded travel insurance specifically designed for cross-border bus trips. This partnership introduces a seamless, embedded travel insurance for the millions of passengers who cross the Hong Kong-Mainland China border each year. With this new integration, YAS and Kwoon Chung are transforming cross-border travel with enhanced safety and peace of mind.

In collaboration with renowned retailers and ecosystem partners, YAS goes beyond insurance to offer travellers an enhanced overall travel experience with a range of shopping discounts, fostering cross-border tourism and supporting Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area development.

Embedded Insurance for Peace of Mind

Kwoon Chung Bus customers who purchase memberships or points via the “Hong Kong-Mainland Express” WeChat Mini Program will receive complimentary embedded travel protection from YAS for their initial journey. YAS Co-Founder, Mr. William Lee, stated, “At YAS, our mission is to provide the fastest, simplest embedded insurance experience, empowering fellow citizens to start their journeys with peace of mind. This collaboration with Kwoon Chung marks just the beginning of a new era in cross-border travel, and we are dedicated to driving further innovation to crown Hong Kong as the global insurance pioneer, making insurance smarter, more accessible, and more convenient”. YAS is proud to partner with Generali Hong Kong once again to deliver this industry-leading insurance program.

Collaborating with Retail Partners for an Unmatched Shopping Experience

To elevate the travel experience, YAS x Kwoon Chung is introducing the “Double Delight” benefits for members. In partnership with notable retailers, including Maxim’s, Kee Wah Bakery, Catalo, Hang Lung Properties, and the hello Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program, members of the Kwoon Chung bus enjoy shopping discounts at over 50 outlets across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and the New Territories. Travellers can disembark at various locations to explore the vibrant city and enjoy an exciting shopping experience.

Driving Tourism Growth in the Greater Bay Area with Future Prospects

This collaboration represents an innovative first in cross-border bus service, both Kwoon Chung Bus and YAS look forward to future partnerships to drive tourism development in the Greater Bay Area. Mr. Timothy Wong, COO of Kwoon Chung Group, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “YAS’s embedded travel insurance not only offers travellers valuable protection but enhances their safety and convenience. We look forward to supporting Greater Bay Area tourism, creating a superior travel experience for all”.

Insurance Coverage Overview:

Accidental Medical Expenses

-> Adults (18-79): Up to HK$5,000

-> Children (Under 18) and Seniors (80+): Up to HK$2,500

-> Therapy, Acupuncture & Dental (Medically Necessary): HK$200/day

-> Deductible: HK$500 per incident

Personal Belongings

-> Documents & Baggage (e.g., phones, laptops, tablets, cameras): Up to HK$10,000

-> Limit per Item: HK$1,000

-> Deductible: HK$500 per incident

Accidental Death or Permanent Disability

-> Adults (18-79): Up to HK$200,000

-> Children (Under 18) and Seniors (80+): Up to HK$100,000

Terms and conditions apply. Learn more: https://membership.yas.io/zh/kc/campaign_gbt/