$!Lalamove Brings Care to Elderly Communities Across Asia with ‘ElderCare on the MOVE’

To further enhance this effort, Lalamove users can now extend their support to elder communities by registering as members of Lalamove Rewards and donating their accumulated LalaPoints with each completed order. These donations will directly benefit the operations of six partner eldercare facilities across the region, reinforcing Lalamove’s commitment to making a positive impact on society.

With its fast and affordable delivery solutions, Lalamove facilitates the delivery of senior care items to eldercare facilities and NGOs, supporting their efforts to enhance the well-being of their residents. Through this initiative, Lalamove collaborates with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and its driver partners to provide essential supplies and thoughtful gifts directly to six partnered eldercare facilities, enabling them to focus on delivering care and support to their communities.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 April 2025 - Lalamove, the leading on-demand delivery platform, is rolling out its latest Deliver Care initiative – ElderCare on the MOVE, with a mission to bring smiles and support to elderly communities across Asia. This initiative is part of Deliver Care, Lalamove’s CSR programme dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities it serves.

“As the global aging population continues to grow, addressing the challenges faced by elderly individuals, such as social isolation and access to essential support, has become increasingly important. At Lalamove, we believe in giving back to those who have shaped our communities,“ said Quincy Yip, Director of Customer Experience and Marketing at Lalamove. “Through ElderCare on the MOVE, we leverage our logistics network to provide practical support to targeted elderly individuals in need. By facilitating access to essential supplies, we hope to make a positive impact on their well-being and foster a stronger sense of connection within the community.”

Lalamove teams in selected markets have gone the extra mile to create meaningful initiatives that provide tailored support to elderly communities:

--> In Hong Kong, Lalamove joined hands with its corporate client, Tin Tin Doi Bou, a rehabilitation supplies store dedicated to refurbishing secondhand wheelchairs and giving them a new lease on life for those in need. Through this collaboration, the savings generated and the refurbished wheelchairs are donated to the Hong Kong Christian Services and Christian Family Service Centre, extending much-needed support to underserved seniors in the community.

--> This Ramadan, a holy month observed by Muslims worldwide which is marked by fasting, prayer, and reflection, Lalamove’s team in Indonesia visited Yayasan Al Madiniyah in Jakarta. They delivered Iftar meals, groceries, and supplies to the elderly, and concluded with a special Iftar gathering where elderly driver partners received food packages.

--> Lalamove Thailand partnered with Bangkok Drug Store, one of its corporate clients, to support the elderly by purchasing care supplies for seniors through an exclusive deal. These items were delivered to the River of Peace Foundation by Lalamove dedicated driver partners.

This initiative embodies Lalamove’s vision for empowering local communities to deliver positive change, illustrating how even the smallest deliveries can create a lasting impact. Join us in making a difference today: https://www.lalamove.com/en-hk/eldercare-on-the-move

