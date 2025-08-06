Leading with Purpose: ESET Puts Pamela Ong in Command as Singapore’s Digital Economy Accelerates

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 August 2025 - ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, has announced the appointment of Pamela Ong as Country Manager for Singapore and the Asia region. This strategic move underscores ESET’s ongoing commitment to addressing the rapidly evolving cybersecurity demands in Singapore and across Asia, especially following accelerated digital transformation post-pandemic.

Ong has over a decade of experience at ESET, consistently demonstrating her capability through successive leadership roles including Channel Manager for China, Sales Manager for APAC, and most recently, Sales Director for APAC. Her deep industry knowledge and proven leadership make her uniquely suited to elevate ESET’s position in Singapore, a market identified as a pivotal growth hub in the region.

“I’m incredibly proud to take on this role,“ said Ong. “Singapore has quickly emerged as a digital innovation hub, especially after post-COVID digital transformation efforts of Singapore. The demand for advanced protection has thus grown tremendously as businesses accelerate their digital journeys. As we expand ESET’s impact across Asia, I’m excited to deepen our presence in Singapore, a market that is both strategic and full of potential. I’m also equally committed to building a more inclusive future where women can thrive in cybersecurity, and helping to shape a stronger, safer digital world for everyone.”

In addition to her business acumen, Ong is also a passionate champion of DEI in cybersecurity and STEM. In 2025, she helped launch the ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship in Singapore and India, empowering the next generation of female cybersecurity professionals and driving change across the industry.

“Singapore is a strategic priority for ESET in the APAC region. It’s paramount that we place our best people in our most important roles, and Pamela brings unmatched experience, leadership, and vision to this position,“ said Parvinder Walia, President of the Asia Pacific region at ESET.

Ong will be based in Singapore, reporting directly to Walia.

About ESET

ESET® provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyberthreats — securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network.