Govt targets one million affordable homes under 13MP

PETALING JAYA: The Housing and Local Government Ministry will accelerate housing reform and construction technology adoption under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), with a focus on building one million affordable homes and integrating housing with public transport systems.

Minister Nga Kor Ming said the 13MP sets a clear path for sustainable urban development while ensuring no community is left behind.

“The strategies and initiatives strengthen Malaysia’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive development, in line with our role as President of the UN-Habitat Assembly,” he said in a statement yesterday.

A key thrust of the plan is the expansion of the industrialised building system (IBS) and building information modelling (BIM) in the construction sector, he said.

“The technologies will reduce costs, waste and project timelines, while improving quality and productivity.”

He said widespread use of IBS and BIM will directly support the government’s long-term goal of delivering one million affordable homes over the next decade.

The ministry will also push for broader implementation of transit-oriented development (TOD) strategies to improve urban mobility and access.

“By integrating affordable housing projects with public transport systems through TOD, we can improve access – especially for the B40 group – to education and employment opportunities.”

Nga said the ministry is also developing an integrated housing data repository to ensure housing policies are aligned with the actual needs and affordability levels of

the rakyat.

On concerns over homeownership security, he said the ministry is reviewing regulations to mandate the handover of strata titles at the point of vacant possession. Efforts to support the urban hardcore poor will continue, including home repair and rebuilding programmes, he added.

“Between 2023 and 2024, the ministry repaired 4,814 homes and built 245 new units, using a total allocation of RM104.4 million. Solid waste management will also be strengthened under the circular economy framework, with improved systems to ensure long-term sustainability and efficiency.”