PMR Kelantan 2025 launches with tech exhibits and job opportunities

KOTA BHARU: The MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025 Kelantan began today with a strong focus on community engagement and technological innovation.

The event, held at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, provides over 100 direct services, high-tech exhibitions, and job opportunities for locals.

Organised by MOSTI in collaboration with ICU JPM, the three-day carnival-style event aims to enhance public welfare through science and technology.

Under the theme ‘Sains, Teknologi dan Inovasi untuk Kesejahteraan Rakyat’, the programme features interactive tech experiences like hydrogen-powered vehicles and agricultural drones.

Private companies are showcasing innovations such as radiation detection systems, gold purity testing, and hologram technology in the ‘Touch and Feel’ segment.

MOSTI is also promoting STEM education through initiatives like STEM Camp, solar-powered Planet Rover, and the STI 100³ school outreach programme.

Four ministries have set up an interactive zone highlighting STEM and AI, featuring e-sports, gamification, and live tech demonstrations.

A job placement area, supported by Perkeso, offers over 800 vacancies from nine participating employers.

Satellite programmes running until Aug 9 include AI workshops, fish forecasting system demos, and the MADANI Kasih Rakyat initiative by the Nuclear Agency.

Visitors can enjoy free helmet exchanges, discounted traffic summons, MADANI Rahmah Sales, and traditional Kelantanese food at the Selera Timur Food Festival.

Free health screenings, business consultations, and grant information are also available through various government agencies.

The event will conclude on Saturday with a closing ceremony officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. - Bernama