JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 November 2024 - Live Nation, TEM Presents, and PK Entertainment are thrilled to bring LINKIN PARK back to Jakarta for their highly anticipated “FROM ZERO WORLD TOUR”. Mark your calendars for this epic show on 16 February 2025 at Stadion Madya Gelora Bung Karno. As part of the global tour celebrating their new album FROM ZERO, LINKIN PARK promises an unforgettable night of music and energy that fans have been eagerly awaiting. The SE Asia leg of the “FROM ZERO WORLD TOUR” will only be performed in Jakarta.

Tickets for LINKIN PARK “FROM ZERO WORLD TOUR” 2025 in Jakarta will be available for purchase starting with the LPU Legacy Presale on 2 December 2024, open from 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM (GMT+7/Jakarta Local Time). This will be followed by the LPU Passport Plus Presale on the same day, starting at 12:00 PM to 11:59 PM (GMT+7). LP Newsletter Presale will commence on 3 December 2024 from 10:00 AM to 11:59PM, followed by the General On Sale starting from 4 December 2024 at 10:00 AM (GMT+7).

Information on ticket prices and categories will be announced soon.

Detail information about LINKIN PARK: From Zero World Tour 2025 in Jakarta:

Tour Name : LINKIN PARK: From Zero World Tour 2025 in Jakarta

Venue : Stadion Madya Gelora Bung Karno

Event Date & Time : Sunday, 16 February 2025

Promoted By : Live Nation, TEM Presents, and PK Entertainment

Official Event Website : linkinparkinjakarta2025.com

Ticket Sales Schedule

LPU Legacy Presale : December 2, 2024 | 10:00 - 23:59 JKT

LPU Passport Plus Presale : December 2, 2024 | 12:00 - 23:59 JKT

LP Newsletter Presale : December 3, 2024 | 10:00 - 23.59 JKT

General Sale : December 4, 2024 | start from 10:00 AM JKT

After a year of monumental returns and record-breaking milestones, LINKIN PARK—Mike Shinoda, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain—announce FROM ZERO WORLD TOUR will continue into 2025, with the next leg launching in January of next year. The tour celebrates their new album, FROM ZERO, out tomorrow HERE via Warner Records and hits stadiums and arenas across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. The run also includes several notable festival plays around the globe, including Sick New World, I-DAYS, Novarock, and more.

Their 2024 arena run was met with incredible demand, prompting the addition of four stadium dates in Paris, Dallas, and São Paulo. Now, fans worldwide will have even more chances to experience LINKIN PARK’s raw, high-octane performances with an expanded tour schedule in 2025. Full ticketing and tour info is available below. Special guests Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritbox, AFI, Architects, grandson, Jean Dawson, JPEGMAFIA, and PVRIS will join on select dates.

“Getting back out on the road has been incredible,” says Mike Shinoda. “The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world. FROM ZERO is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.”

Highlights of the upcoming run include the band’s first stadium shows in Tokyo and Mexico City since 2017, a return to Jakarta after 13 years, and performances at Wembley Stadium, Stade de France, and Dodger Stadium, where they’ll perform both new hits like “The Emptiness Machine” and “Heavy Is The Crown” alongside iconic anthems spanning their 20+ year career.

Following the release of “Heavy Is The Crown”, the official League of Legends World Championship Anthem and their first collaboration with Riot Games, LINKIN PARK has reasserted their position as one of rock’s defining voices. The song’s hard-hitting rhythm and anthemic energy embody the bold, renewed spirit of the band and have resonated with fans across the globe, paving the way for FROM ZERO.

LINKIN PARK made their triumphant return to the spotlight with “The Emptiness Machine,“ which surged to #1 on both the Billboard Alternative and Mainstream Rock Airplay charts, marking their 13th and 11th chart-toppers on these lists, respectively. The song also debuted at #4 on the UK Singles Chart, achieving the band’s highest UK chart position in their 24-year career, and has held the #1 spot in Germany for an incredible 9 weeks in a row and counting

With over 54 million monthly listeners on Spotify and accolades from Billboard, The New York Times, and The Los Angeles Times on their recent singles, LINKIN PARK’s comeback has proven they are more influential than ever. The band’s recent late-night performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon showcased their timeless appeal, and their latest music has struck a powerful chord, propelling them to the forefront of rock music in 2024.

FROM ZERO WORLD TOUR 2025

*Festival Performance

! With support from Queens of the Stone Age

$ With support from Spiritbox

= With support from AFI

~ With support from Architects

^ With support from grandson

# With support from Jean Dawson

& With support from JPEGMAFIA

+ With support from PVRIS

January 31, 2025 | Estadio GNP Seguros - Mexico City, MX =

February 3, 2025 | Estadio 3 de Marzo - Guadalajara, MX =

February 5, 2025 | Estadio Banorte - Monterrey, MX =

February 11, 2025 | Saitama Super Arena - Tokyo, JP

February 12, 2025 | Saitama Super Arena - Tokyo, JP

April 12, 2025 | Sick New World Festival - Las Vegas, NV *

April 26, 2025 | Moody Center - Austin, TX ^

April 28, 2025 | BOK Center - Tulsa, OK ^

May 1, 2025 | Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI ^

May 3, 2025 | CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD ^

May 6, 2025 | Lenovo Center - Raleigh, NC ^

May 8, 2025 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC ^

May 10, 2025 | Sonic Temple - Columbus, OH *

May 17, 2025 | Welcome to Rockville - Daytona, FL *

June 12, 2025 | Novarock Festival -Nickelsdorf, AT *

June 14, 2025 | Rock for People Festival - Hradec Kralove, CZ *

June 16, 2025 | Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena - Hannover, DE ~

June 18, 2025 | Olympiastadion - Berlin, DE ~

June 20, 2025 | Bernexpo - Bern, CH

June 24, 2025 | I-DAYS Festival - Milan, IT *

June 26, 2025 | Gelredome - Arnhem, NL $

June 28, 2025 | Wembley Stadium - London, UK $&

And many more

FROM ZERO TRACKLIST

1. From Zero (Intro)

2. The Emptiness Machine

3. Cut The Bridge

4. Heavy Is The Crown

5. Over Each Other

6. Casualty

7. Overflow

8. Two Faced

9. Stained

10. IGYEIH

11. Good Things Go

