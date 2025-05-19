HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 May 2025 - On May 22, 2025, to celebrate the 63rd anniversary of the legendary Italian mattress brand Magniflex, the group is opening its 2nd store in HomeSquare, the largest one-stop home living mall in Hong Kong! This addition to Magniflex’s global network of over 4,000 sales points will allow the brand to effectively provide the best sleep experience to customers throughout Hong Kong.

Expanding Brand Service Network into the New Territories

Magniflex’s flagship store in Hong Kong relocated to Windsor House in Causeway Bay last year and has served over 6,800 customers in Hong Kong in the past three years. The group looks forward to further enhancing its sales network after entering the New Territories, providing more convenient services and experiences for customers in different regions.

Comprehensive Product Upgrades and Certification from Authoritative Institutions

With over 60 years of artisanal Italian craftsmanship in manufacturing bedding products, Magniflex Hong Kong has introduced the group’s proud Stretch Mattress this year, bringing the first American Chiropractors Association (ACA) certified spinal mattress to Hong Kong, offering residents the ultimate Italian sleep experience.

Promoting United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Magniflex is a participating company in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) initiative, committed to establishing transparent and measurable environmental improvement policies. For instance, we use solar panels to reduce carbon emissions and actively promote environmental protection. Our commitment to sustainability has earned us two important certifications: OEKO-TEX® CLASS I, guaranteeing that our products are free from harmful substances for humans and the environment; and GOTS, confirming that our Tuscany series fabrics are made from 100% organic materials.

Multinational Company Originating from Florence, Italy

Maintaining the highest production standards, all products are 100% made in Italy and comply with regulations and requirements in over 100 countries and regions worldwide. Products sold globally meet international standards, including the U.S. flammability safety standard CFR 1633, globally recognized non-toxic textile certification, and AJA EUROPE certification, ensuring the highest manufacturing level.

Introducing Latest Technology and Highest Sanitary Standards

The group continually strives for innovation by introducing the highest technological production equipment and instruments. Magniflex® mattresses are disinfected with a special UV-C sterilization machine before leaving the factory and are then vacuum-packed using patented technology, ensuring complete prevention of bacterial and viral contact (including COVID-19) after packaging, thus maintaining the highest sanitary standards. The management system in our Italian factories complies with UNI EN ISO 9001:2015 standards, ensuring the highest manufacturing levels.

Celebrating 63rd Anniversary with Great Offers

To mark the milestone of entering the 63rd year, the Italian headquarters has prepared various offers and celebratory rewards for the opening of the Hong Kong HomeSquare store, including free delivery and old mattress recycling services for orders made within the first month of opening, free mattress storage service, and various exclusive gift offers, aiming to resolve all customers’ sleep-related concerns.

Staying Calm Amidst Chaos; Wishing Everyone Sweet Dreams

In the past few years, global turmoil and fluctuations in the Hong Kong economy have posed various challenges for our group. Despite these challenges, we remain committed to a customer-first philosophy. During wartime, we donated mattresses to conflict areas; during the pandemic, we developed antiviral mattresses to provide additional protection for customers. Through continuous technological research and innovation, we strive to bring the highest quality bedding products from Italy to the world, fulfilling our promise to offer the ultimate sleep experience for customers globally.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.