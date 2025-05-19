PETALING JAYA: A lorry driver who was just released on court bail, today, after allegedly causing the deaths of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel last week was rearrested a mere 20 minutes later in connection with a cattle theft case.

According to Sinar Harian, the 45-year-old man was apprehended by police from the criminal investigation division of the Bagan Datuk district police headquarters (IPD) at the bail payment counter around 12.20pm on Monday.

The lorry driver was reportedly detained to assist in the investigation of a cattle theft case under Section 379 of the Penal Code, which occurred in Hutan Melintang, Bagan Datuk, in April.

Earlier, the accused had been released on court bail from the Hilir Perak IPD lock-up after his employer, known as Ravi, 58, and a neighbour, Roslan, 62, each paid RM4,000 and RM2,000 respectively, totaling the RM6,000 bail amount.

On Friday, the accused, Rudi Zulkarnain Mat Radi, pleaded not guilty in the Teluk Intan Magistrate’s Court to nine charges under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He was accused of dangerous driving which caused the deaths of S Perumal, 44; Mohd Roslan Abd Rahim, 46; Mohd Pozli Jaudin, 41; Nurit Pandak, 34; Amiruddin Zabri, 38; Mohamad Hilmi Mohd Azlan, 38; Muhamad Akmal Muhamad, 35; Damarrulan Abdul Latif, 33; and Akmal Wafi Annuar, 28; at Kilometer 15, Jalan Sungai Manik in the Hilir Perak district at approximately 9.05 am on May 13, 2025.

Sessions judge Norhamizah Shaiffudin had earlier allowed bail of RM6,000 for all charges with the additional conditions that the accused’s driving license be suspended until the court case is completed and that he report to the police station every week.