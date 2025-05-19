Main sponsor Schüco thrilled by sporting success — Schüco dresses Germany’s tallest statue in a football jersey of Arminia Bielefeld

BIELEFELD, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 19 May 2025 - Schüco, the specialist in windows, doors and façades, has kitted out the tallest statue in Germany in the football jersey of DSC Arminia Bielefeld. It is the long-time sponsor’s way of giving a gift to all the fans upon the team reaching the final of the German Cup. In fact, Arminia Bielefeld has reached the final of the German Cup for the first time in the club’s 120-year history – and has done so as a third division team!

After the semi-final between Arminia Bielefeld and Bayer Leverkusen gained international attention, an AI-generated image went viral showing Hermann’s Monument (Hermannsdenkmal), the tallest statue in Germany, wearing an Arminia Bielefeld football jersey. Arminia Bielefeld had just defeated Bayer Leverkusen, the reigning Bundesliga champions and German Cup holders. A genuine football sensation!

Since special performances deserve special recognition, Schüco – the main sponsor of Arminia Bielefeld – quickly came up with the idea of making the AI image a reality. After all, the football club was named after the historical figure of Arminius, in whose memory Hermann’s Monument was built. It was exactly 44 days after the semi-final that the plan came to fruition. Some 130 m2 of flag fabric was sewn together to make the football shirt, which is 9 metres long and 7.2 metres wide.

On 24 May, DSC Arminia Bielefeld take on VfB Stuttgart from the Bundesliga at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. “Hermann” will be the twelfth man behind the team as the underdogs look to triumph in the final.

More Information, Pictures and Videos under: https://www.schueco.com/de-en/company/press/schueco-arminia