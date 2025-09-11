Media OutReach Newswire Strengthens Press Release Distribution Network in Singapore and Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 September 2025 - Media OutReach Newswire, Asia Pacific’s first global newswire, has further cemented its reputation as the leading newswire for Singapore and Southeast Asia, with guaranteed news posting partnerships with Mediacorp and SPH Media, Singapore’s two leading media companies.

Through the partnerships, Media OutReach Newswire becomes CNA’s first content partner and the only global newswire to offer guaranteed verbatim online news postings on both SPH’s MoneyFM89.3 and Mediacorp’s CNA.

By providing PR and communications professionals direct access to Singapore’s two top media, Media OutReach Newswire significantly enhances their stories’ reach and impact, in Singapore, across Southeast Asia, ASEAN, and the Asia Pacific region.

CNA is Singapore’s most used online news source, with a weekly reach of 47%, and one of the country’s two most trusted news media according to a recent study by Reuters Institute*.

Jennifer Kok, Founder & CEO of Media OutReach Newswire, shared: “As champions of the PR industry and the media, we are pleased to partner with both SPH and Mediacorp, and honoured to be the first newswire content partner of CNA. Our total communications solution allows PR and Communications professionals in Singapore to reach journalists and editors, secure write ups, build media relations and gives them multiformat post release reports, filled with data insights and PR campaign intelligence.”

In the AI era, Media OutReach Newswire’s unique guaranteed verbatim news postings, on authoritative online news media across Asia Pacific, North America, UK and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America give companies a clear advantage in AI Search, SEO and GEO. Media range from local and regional to global media such as CNA, Malay Mail, The Sun Daily, Sinchew, Vietnam News, Vietnam Plus, Daum, Livedoor, AP, AFP, Yahoo, Marketwatch, Market Insider, Financial Times, Zawya, Arabian Post, and Slovenia Times.

Jennifer added, “Media OutReach Newswire’s verbatim news postings on real and trusted news websites make AI models find your content and cite it in search results –vital in driving brand trust as more people search using AI. The verbatim format also gives communicators the ability to control the narrative and the story. This makes the press release, and PR professionals, more relevant than ever.”

The partnerships with Mediacorp and SPH Media solidify Media OutReach Newswire’s position as the trusted newswire of choice for PR professionals, communicators, media and brands alike, across Asia Pacific and the globe.

* https://reutersinstitute.politics.ox.ac.uk/digital-news-report/2025/singapore

Hashtag: #MediaOutReachNewswire #pressrelease #CNA #Mediacorp

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.