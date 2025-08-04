Men in the UAE quicker to address tech troubles than a mental health concern, new AXA Global Healthcare study finds

DUBAI, UAE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 August 2025 - Men in the UAE are more likely to take immediate action over a broken laptop, a social media hack, or a car warning light than seek support for ongoing low mood or mental health concerns, according to new research from AXA Global Healthcare.

The study, which explores how men approach preventative health, paints a concerning picture of low urgency around mental wellbeing. While 89% of UAE men said they would act within a week if they lost their bank card, just 56% would seek advice in the same timeframe if they experienced persistent low mood or a lack of motivation - known as early indicators of a deeper mental health issue.

The data suggests a pattern in how men prioritise their responsibilities, with external and practical issues often outweighing personal health. Most men said they would take swift action if they noticed an unexpected dip in their bank balance or discovered a leak at home, with both scenarios prompting urgency from almost 90% of respondents. Conversely, fewer than six in ten would act as quickly on a potential physical or emotional health concern.

Other issues also ranked ahead of wellbeing. Eighty-four percent said they would respond to a vehicle warning light within a week, while 80% would act quickly to care for a sick pet. A broken laptop would prompt action from 79% of men, and 86% would respond quickly if their social media account were hacked.

Karim Idilby, Chief Growth Officer for AXA Global Healthcare, says:

“It’s clear that for many men in the UAE, technology, finances and practical matters seem to be prioritised before their physical and emotional health. We urgently need to normalise a more proactive approach to wellbeing - not just wait for something to go wrong.”

The study echoes global findings that men tend to under-prioritise their own health, particularly when symptoms are unclear or linked to emotional stress. Yet there are signs that digital tools may help shift this behaviour. Over two thirds (70%) of men in UAE said they would feel more confident taking action if a wearable device, health app or tracker flagged something unusual suggesting a clear opportunity for earlier intervention through technology.

To support this shift, AXA Global Healthcare, in partnership with its local partner Daman, offers two preventative tools for its UAE based members that can be used anytime, anywhere:

--> Virtual Care Services, providing unlimited access to qualified doctors via phone or video. Members can speak to a healthcare professional quickly and confidentially about physical or mental health concerns, without needing to visit a clinic - making it easier to act early, from anywhere in the world. For the Mind Health service, members can speak with a team of locally Dubai Health Authority licensed Psychologists for up to six sessions per medical condition.

--> The Mind Health self-check, an online tool open to everyone (not just customers) that allows users to assess their emotional wellbeing through a short series of questions such as “Have you been feeling low lately?” or “Are you finding it hard to stay motivated?” Based on their responses, users receive guidance on whether further support could be helpful -encouraging action before symptoms worsen.

Idilby continues: “Preventative health shouldn’t feel like an afterthought. Just as you’d regularly check your car or technology to keep things running smoothly, building habits around your health can lead to better outcomes and greater peace of mind. For UAE residents who travel frequently for business or may relocate internationally, having quick, easy access to trusted healthcare - wherever you are in the world - can make all the difference.”

