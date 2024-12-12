$!Mimirichi’s “Paper World” Makes Its Singapore Debut With A Fun-Filled, Family-Friendly Theatrical Performance

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2024 – BLKDOT PTE. LTD. is thrilled to announce the first-ever Singapore tour of MIMIRICHI’s Paper World, an interactive theatrical performance that promises a delightful blend of laughter, creativity, and fun for audiences of all ages. From December 19th to 22nd, 2024, theatre-goers can experience this unique performance that combines pantomime, physical comedy, and improvisation to create an unforgettable experience.

Since its founding in 1989, MIMIRICHI has travelled the globe, bringing its fantastical performances to audiences in numerous countries. The Paper World show has been met with widespread acclaim for its imaginative and engaging approach to storytelling, transforming the stage into a whimsical paper world where anything is possible. Through collaborations with renowned international artists, MIMIRICHI continues to capture the hearts of audiences, young and old, with its creativity and infectious energy.

Event Highlights:

--> Dates: December 19th to 22nd, 2024 (various show times)

--> Ticket Prices: From $38

--> Discount: 15% off with PAssion Card

--> Pre-show Activities: Free Water Tattoo and Colouring Activities

--> Special Offer: Follow @BLKDOTSG on Facebook and Instagram to receive a free clown nose!

The event is perfect for families, children, and anyone seeking a memorable and unique theatrical experience. This limited engagement offers a rare opportunity to witness the magic of MIMIRICHI’s Paper World, a show that will captivate audiences with its creativity and charm. With its interactive elements and delightful performances, the show promises to be a heartwarming, laughter-filled experience that will leave the whole family grinning from ear to ear.

Tickets are available for purchase through the Mimirichi Paper World Event Ticket Link. Don’t miss out on this limited-time performance, which is set to be a hit with audiences of all ages.

For a more immersive experience, guests can choose to purchase tickets for the exclusive VVIP or VIP Interaction Zones:

VVIP Interaction Zone

--> VVIP Lanyard

--> Exclusive Christmas Gift Bag

--> Cast ‘Meet & Greet’ after the show

VIP Interaction Zone

--> VIP Lanyard

--> Exclusive Christmas Gift Bag

These exclusive packages provide an unforgettable, personalised experience, offering a chance to interact with the cast and receive unique gifts, making the Mimirichi Paper World performance even more special.

