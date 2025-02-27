HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2025 - Ming Tak Finance’s Gold Trading Competition has successfully concluded its preliminary round, with participants showcasing exceptional trading skills and strategies in a highly competitive environment. The competition highlights the advantages of Ming Tak Finance’s ultra-low spread of just 0.15 USD and its stable trading platform, confirming the substantial profit potential in the gold trading market. As a member of the Hong Kong Gold & Silver Exchange (Member No. 194), Ming Tak Finance provides physical gold and margin trading services, backed by the Hong Kong Customs Precious Metals Trader License (Registration No. A-B-23-07-00744). Ming Tak Finance has also received several prestigious industry awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Precious Metals Trading Platform Service Award from Capital Platform, and the Best Precious Metals Trading Platform award from iMoney Wealth Magazine.

During the preliminary round, the champion achieved an incredible 1049% growth, with the total prize pool exceeding HKD 500,000, further solidifying the profitability of gold trading on a reliable platform.

Champion: Chu Tak Shing (1049%) – Aggressive Strategy and Ming Tak Finance’s Stable Platform Lead to Victory

Chu Tak Shing won the championship with a remarkable 1049% growth rate. He shared, “I used an aggressive short-term strategy, taking full advantage of Ming Tak Finance’s low spread and reliable pricing system to achieve impressive returns in a volatile market.” Chu highlighted Ming Tak Finance’s membership in the Hong Kong Gold & Silver Exchange Society, which provides a transparent and trusted trading environment, allowing him to stay stable and achieve excellent results even during market fluctuations. His success was driven by his precise strategy combined with the professional platform offered by Ming Tak Finance, which enabled him to achieve tenfold profits and secure the championship.

Runner-up: Nam Sai Cheong Alex (849%) – Stable Strategy and Ming Tak Finance’s Reliable Pricing System

Nam Sai Cheong Alex secured second place with an 849% growth rate. He commented, “Gold markets are highly volatile, but Ming Tak Finance’s low spread and stable pricing system helped me focus on my strategy and seize profit opportunities.” Nam emphasized that Ming Tak Finance’s membership with the Hong Kong Gold & Silver Exchange Society gave him the confidence to rely on their platform for consistent profits in a competitive market.

Third Place: Chan Chun Choi (823%) – Balancing Long-Term Stability with Risk Management

Chan Chun Choi claimed third place with an 823% growth rate. He noted, “I prefer a stable long-term approach, and Ming Tak Finance’s transparent trading environment and low spread allowed me to manage risk effectively and achieve steady growth.” As a licensed broker and member of the Hong Kong Gold & Silver Exchange Society, Chan appreciated the security and transparency provided by Ming Tak Finance.

Other Top Performers:

Wong Hou Yan (787%): Combined short-term trades with long-term trends, using Ming Tak Finance’s stable spread to effectively navigate the volatility of the gold market.

Wong Chun Man (687%): Employed a swing trading strategy to capitalize on price fluctuations, benefiting from Ming Tak Finance’s low spread and around-the-clock support.

Looking Ahead: The Final Round Approaches – Ming Tak Finance Continues to Offer Opportunities for Stable Profits

The success of the preliminary round has demonstrated Ming Tak Finance’s ability to provide a stable trading environment, highlighting the profit potential of gold trading. The winners’ achievements were not only due to their personal strategies but also thanks to the platform’s low spread, stable pricing, and transparent trading environment. As the final round nears, participants will face even more opportunities and challenges, reinforcing Ming Tak Finance’s commitment to offering dependable support to all traders.

Key Advantages of Ming Tak Finance Include:

0.15 USD Ultra-Low Spread: Minimizes trading costs, maximizing profit potential.

Stable Pricing, No Price Manipulation: Ensures a fair trading environment, even during market fluctuations.

Fast Deposit and Withdrawal: Flexible fund management for seizing optimal trading opportunities.

24/7 Trading Support: Professional customer service assistance available at any time.

Hong Kong Gold & Silver Exchange Society Membership & Hong Kong Customs Registration: Ensures fund security and regulatory support for traders.

