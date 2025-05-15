$!Molex Collaborates with Prusa Research to Scale Rapid Growth Trajectory for 3D-Printing Pioneer

• Robust yet simple connectivity solutions leveraged in widely popular 3D printers used by home hobbyists, students, small businesses and large industrial companies

• More than one million components populated on Prusa printers last year, using up to 16 types of Molex CLIK-Mate connectors for flexible, flawless performance

• More than 20 printer designs rely on Molex to ensure seamless connectivity while streamlining printer-kit assemblies, as well as machine modifications and upgrades

LISLE, IL - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 May 2025 - Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, is growing right along with Prusa Research, a rising star in the fast-paced world of 3D printing with more than 1,000 employees on three continents supporting a diverse and devoted base of customers worldwide. The Prague-based company strives to offer seamless experiences and unmatched flexibility for a variety of printing needs.

Guided by a steadfast commitment to community, sustainability, as well as open-source hardware and software principles, Prusa offers its printers fully assembled or as Do It Yourself (DIY) printer kits. Equally important is the ability for customers to unlock new capabilities over time through hardware and software modifications, add-ons and upgrades.

“Prusa Research needed connectivity systems with the right balance of functionality and simplicity without compromising quality,“ said Brian Hauge, SVP and president, Consumer and Commercial Solutions, Molex. “With support from Arrow Electronics, we provide a full portfolio of connectors that are robust yet easy to use. Molex also stays in lockstep with Arrow and Prusa engineers to align emerging printer designs with new innovative connector solutions to ease new product introductions and upgrades.”

Rapid Growth Trajectory

Prusa’s unwavering customer focus, passion for community and strong technology partnerships are cornerstones for driving a sustained rate of incredible growth. The company processed more than 300,000 orders for printers, filaments, resins and accessories last year while opening a U.S. subsidiary called Printed Solid, in Newark, Del., to further expand global reach by manufacturing printers and filaments in the United States.

“In 2024, Prusa grew 25% year over year, and we are excited for this year, which will be even bigger,“ said Josef Prusa, CEO of Prusa Research. “We populated over one million parts using Molex CLIK-Mate connectors last year and they all have performed very well. We now have more than 20 printer designs, and they all use Molex connectors. Looking ahead, we will continue to work with Arrow and Molex to drive our further expansion in Europe while building out manufacturing capabilities in the U.S.”

To drive sustained growth, Prusa deployed Molex CLIK-Mate wire-to-board connectors, which align well with the company’s high standards for performance and straightforward operation. Ideal for devices that require connectors to carry more signal lines in less space, these wire-to-board connectors feature a unique tuning-fork terminal design that provides low-insertion force while maintaining secure contacts.

Prusa particularly appreciates the audible “click” sound that offers immediate confirmation of secure contact, as well as easy automatic board placement and simplified set-up for at-home customers. Not only do CLIK-Mate connectors prevent DIY users from inserting them in the wrong orientation, but they also enable Prusa engineers to streamline production by speeding surface mount technology (SMT) line assembly.

Compact, high-performance Molex Micro-Fit Connectors, which blend power and flexibility without impacting space or reliability, also are deployed by Prusa. In addition, Molex ultra-microcoaxial RF connectors are used to link Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectors, along with other Molex solutions for supporting high-speed data and RF microwave technology.

Up to 16 types of CLIK-Mate connectors currently help Prusa streamline printer production. Molex connectors are featured across Prusa’s printer line, including the new CORE One printer, which hit the market this past January. Other connectivity solutions, such as Molex’s Easy-On FFC/FPC Connectors, as well as custom connectivity solutions, are being explored to enhance support for existing and new printers.

