$!Monopole Celebrates 160 Years of Legendary Vega Sicilia with an Exclusive Wine Dinner

SINGAPORE - Media Outreach Newswire - 17 September 2024 - Monopole, a leading purveyor of fine wines, welcomed some of the most esteemed names in Singapore’s food and beverage industry to The Mandala Club as it hosted an exclusive 160th anniversary dinner in honour of Vega Sicilia, one of the most revered and iconic wineries in the world.

The four-course dinner saw a distinguished gathering of industry professionals, sommeliers, and wine enthusiasts gather to enjoy an extraordinary flight of seven wines, each handpicked to take guests on an unforgettable culinary journey through Vega Sicilia’s incredible archive of worldclass wine making.

The exclusive celebration paid homage to Vega Sicilia’s enduring commitment to crafting wines of exceptional quality. Amongst the wines served, Tempos Vega Sicilia Tokaj-Oremus Mandolas 2020 was enjoyed as the welcome drink; the revolutionary, crisp young wine which breaks from tradition set the stage for the vintages and courses to come. Deep and complex, Tempos Vega Sicilia Tokaj-Oremus Petracs 2019 was the perfect pairing for the first course. As the second course was served, guests were invited to savour the balanced and elegant, Tempos Vega Sicilia Valbuena 5° 2018 along with the beautifully complex Tempos Vega Sicilia Valbuena 5° 2001. Vega Sicilia’s flagship wine, the legendary Unico, often alluded to as Spain’s “Grand Cru”, is typically served at royal functions and accompanied the third course. Each vintage offered a unique glimpse into Vega Sicilia’s rich history, its revered landscapes and many storied wines.

As Michael Chong, Managing Director, Monopole says, “Vega Sicilia is the only winery in Spain that produces a red wine with extended aging of up to 10 years, in barrel and bottle, before it is released commercially. “

Founded in 1864 in in Spain’s iconic Ribera del Duero region, Vega Sicilia has been synonymous with prestige, tradition and quality for more than a century and a half. Its expert winemakers have created some of the most globally sought-after wines of the 20th and 21st centuries, making this 160th-anniversary celebration an ode to everything the winery has achieved and its remarkable contribution to the world of fine wine.

Vega Sicilia’s General Manager, Alberto Álvarez worked closely with Monopole to ensure the celebration was symbolic of the winery and its heritage. Speaking at the event he commented, “Tonight is a testament to the reputation of TEMPOS Vega Sicilia as one of the most iconic wine companies in the world. Each of the seven wines was chosen to showcase the values of Tempos Vega Sicilia and the ageing potential and style and quality consistency apparent in each of our wines.”

The VIP guests enjoyed a sensory journey while sampling the curated selection of Vega Sicilia’s signature Tempranillo-based wines as well as the distinctive character of its Tokaji Aszú dessert wine. The evening was a celebration of both tradition and innovation, as Vega Sicilia’s commitment to preserving its heritage while embracing modern winemaking techniques was evident in every glass.

The wine flight included:

● Tempos Vega Sicilia Tokaj-Oremus Mandolas 2020: The evening started with this crisp white wine which showcased the vibrant acidity and refreshing citrus notes of Hungarian viticulture. Its bright, lively character, reminiscent of green apple and citrus, was an excellent example of the region’s unique terroir.

● Tempos Vega Sicilia Tokaj-Oremus Petracs 2019: A single-vineyard Furmint, this wine has an interesting depth and complexity, a result of the region’s unique microclimate and meticulous winemaking. Its layered flavours, a harmonious blend of stone fruits, honey, and spice, expertly demonstrated the winery’s commitment to producing wines of exceptional quality.

● Tempos Vega Sicilia Valbuena 5° 2018: A balanced and elegant red wine that highlights Vega Sicilia’s signature style. Its blend of Tempranillo and Merlot grapes give a silky texture and vibrant acidity, making it a standout among the evening’s offerings.

● Tempos Vega Sicilia Valbuena 5° 2001: A beautifully aged expression that demonstrated the winery’s commitment to producing wines with longevity. This wine, a testament to the passage of time, has a complex combination of flavours including dried fruits, leather, and spice.

● Tempos Vega Sicilia Unico 2013: The pinnacle of the evening was undoubtedly the Tempos Vega Sicilia Unico 2013. This legendary wine, a masterpiece of Spanish viticulture, showcased the power and complexity of the winery’s flagship offering. Its complex blend of blackcurrant, dark chocolate, and subtle spices, shows just how expertly the winery produces bottles to remember.

● Tempos Vega Sicilia Unico 2003: The Tempos Vega Sicilia Unico 2003 shows the winery’s resilience and adaptability in the face of challenging weather conditions and was another highlight of the evening. Despite being produced during a difficult year, the palate of dark fruits, liquorice and roasted coffee beans is exceptional.

● Tempos Vega Sicilia Tokaj-Oremus Aszú 5 Puttonyos 2000: The evening concluded on a sweet note with the Tempos Vega Sicilia Tokaj-Oremus Aszú 5 Puttonyos 2000. This dessert wine has flavours of apricot, honey, marmalade, and a hint of exotic spices. Its impeccable balance of sweetness and acidity provided a perfect ending to an unforgettable evening.

As the distinguished event drew to a close, guests were left with a deep appreciation for Vega Sicilia’s remarkable journey since its inception in 1864, through its adoption of modern practises, to its position today as brand which flawlessly combines its heritage and respect for tradition with a keen eye on the future. Each sip imparted another clue as to how Vega Sicilia has worked with the terroir, climate and unique characteristics of the Ribera del Duero region to craft fine wines emblematic of an unwavering pursuit of perfection.

Michael Chong expressed his admiration for Vega Sicilia’s legacy at the conclusion of the evening, remarking, “Vega Sicilia’s commitment to quality and ability to produce wines that stand the test of time is truly remarkable. We are honoured to have been a part of this historic celebration, and we eagerly anticipate the remarkable wines to come in the years ahead, worthy of the Vega Sicilia legacy.”

Vega Sicilia remains a family-owned business, preserving its traditions and values through the generations. This familial approach has fostered a sense of continuity and a deep connection to the land, helping it to stand out from other winemakers in the region.

https://www.monopole.com.sg/

