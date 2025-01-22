Mr Kool Introduces Dedicated Car Aircon Solution For EVs & Hybrids

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 January 2025 - Mr Kool, a premier destination for car air conditioner service, is proud to introduce the K11HV+ AC Flushing Station, a cutting-edge solution designed to optimise air conditioning performance in electric and hybrid vehicles. The system exclusively uses polyolester (POE) oil, known for its superior insulating properties, to ensure the efficiency, safety, and longevity of Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems in electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids. This innovation addresses key challenges in hybrid vehicle climate control, including preventing car aircon compressor failure caused by oil contamination.

The K11HV+ AC Flushing Station offers a specialised process that eliminates traces of traditional polyalkylene glycol (PAG) oil from the air conditioning system. PAG oil, which is hygroscopic, can reduce the dielectric properties of POE oil even at contamination levels as low as 1%, increasing the risk of electrical leakage and aircon compressor failure. By thoroughly flushing the system, the K11HV+ ensures compatibility with POE oil, maintaining optimal dielectric properties and safeguarding against current short circuits through the compressor windings. This approach not only enhances performance but also improves energy efficiency, a critical factor for EV and hybrid owners.

As a car aircon specialist, Mr Kool understands the importance of efficient and reliable climate control systems. The development of this solution stemmed from the growing demand for safer and more efficient systems in environmentally conscious vehicles. A significant challenge was ensuring compatibility across various EV and hybrid models while maintaining the integrity of the POE oil in the system. After extensive testing, Mr Kool successfully delivered a reliable flushing process that prevents contamination and ensures long-term system safety and efficiency.

In addition to offering advanced solutions like the K11HV+ AC Flushing Station, Mr Kool provides services such as car aircon filter replacement, ensuring clean air circulation and optimal performance for your vehicle’s air conditioning system. This comprehensive approach reinforces the company’s dedication to excellence in car air conditioner service.

With the K11HV+ AC Flushing Station, this launch reflects the company’s commitment to addressing the specific needs of electric and hybrid vehicle owners, offering advanced systems that prioritise safety, sustainability, and energy efficiency. Mr Kool has a long-standing reputation for delivering high-quality automotive HVAC solutions, serving a diverse portfolio of clients and remaining at the forefront of industry innovation.

For more information on Mr Kool and its comprehensive range of services, please visit https://mrkool.sg/.

