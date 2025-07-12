MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd Announces CEO Transition: Mr Chua Retires After 42 Years Of Distinguished Service

Industry veteran steps down after leading company through 15 years of consecutive business growth and digital transformation. He is succeeded by Ms Ang Yien Chia.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 July 2025 - MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd (”MSIG Malaysia”) announced that Mr. Chua Seck Guan, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) since 30 March 2010, retired on 2 July 2025 after an illustrious career spanning 42 years in the insurance industry, including 15 years at the helm of MSIG Malaysia. Effective July 3, 2025, Ms. Ang Yien Chia succeeded him as the new CEO of the general insurer.

Mr. Chua’s career at MSIG Malaysia is marked by a series of remarkable achievements. Starting at the company when it was NZI Insurance as a Loss Control Surveyor, he progressively advanced through the ranks, occupying key leadership roles across various regions, including East Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, and Peninsular Malaysia. During this period, he witnessed the company’s transformation, including experiencing two major mergers and four strategic acquisitions.

Beyond his corporate responsibilities, Mr Chua was instrumental in advocating for the advancement of the insurance industry in Malaysia and throughout ASEAN. He served in key roles with the General Insurance Association of Malaysia (PIAM), as industry representative of the Joint Committee on Climate Change (JC3), and with the ASEAN Insurance Council. He also held various board chairman and advisory roles across industry bodies. His journey reflects a legacy of strategic leadership and unwavering dedication to both the company and the insurance industry.

As the steward of one of the largest general insurance providers in the country, Mr Chua led MSIG Malaysia through significant milestones, including consistent growth in Gross Written Premium (GWP), underwriting results, and strong financial performance. He introduced innovative general insurance solutions tailored to the needs of today’s policyholders and pioneered digital transformation initiatives that enhanced customer experience and operational efficiency. Mr Chua was instrumental in establishing the insurer’s Data Analytics Department, leveraging consumer insights that enable the company to develop beneficial, win-win solutions for company, customers, and intermediaries, enabling the insurer and its partners to transition from tariff to risk-based pricing for both current and future products.

Under his leadership, MSIG Malaysia achieved 15 consecutive years of underwriting profitability, successfully navigated a key strategic partnership, and led the company through the detariffication of Motor and Property classes. The company also developed numerous innovative motor and fire products, with add-on products contributing to the company’s growth. This track record of sustained excellence and innovation has earned widespread industry recognition. Among the accolades received during Mr Chua’s tenure are the Asia Insurance Review’s General Insurance Company of the Year in 2015, and InsuranceAsia News’ Property and Casualty Insurer of the Year 2018 as well as multiple intragroup regional Innovation Awards and the PTV-Mini PA (microinsurance for B40).

Expressing his gratitude, Mr Chua stated, “It has been an incredible journey, and I am immensely thankful to our Head Office in Japan, MSIG Malaysia’s board members, senior leadership team and employees, as well as our partners, and our customers for their trust and support over these 42 years. I’m filled with gratitude, pride, and a deep sense of fulfilment as I transition to a senior advisory role. I leave confident that MSIG Malaysia will continue to thrive and grow under Ms. Ang’s capable leadership.”

Following Mr Chua’s retirement, MSIG Malaysia is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Ang Yien Chia as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective 3 July 2025. Ms. Ang brings extensive experience and a proven track record in the insurance sector, having served MSIG Malaysia for 29 years in various strategic roles across East and Peninsular Malaysia. Over the past eight years, she has been a key member of the Senior Management Team, where her leadership and strategic insights have played a vital role in shaping the company’s direction and fostering growth across multiple distribution channels, including Agency, Bancassurance, Broking, Direct Corporate and Affinity Partnerships.

Ms. Ang stated, “I am honoured to take on this role, building on the strong foundation laid by Mr Chua over the past four decades. My focus will be on driving continued innovation, enhancing customer satisfaction, and further strengthening MSIG Malaysia’s market position while preserving the culture of excellence and teamwork that has made us successful.”

To ensure a smooth transition, Mr Chua will continue to serve in a senior advisory capacity, helping to maintain continuity across strategic initiatives and key stakeholder relationships.

MSIG Malaysia expresses its deepest appreciation to Mr Chua for his exceptional leadership, vision, and dedication, and extends its best wishes as he transitions to his advisory role.

-END-

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why is Mr Chua retiring from his role as CEO of MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd?

Mr Chua is retiring after an illustrious 42-year career in the insurance industry, including 15 years as the CEO of MSIG Malaysia. His retirement is part of a planned leadership transition, though he will continue to contribute as a senior business advisor.

2. Who will succeed Mr Chua as the new CEO of MSIG Malaysia?

Ms. Ang Yien Chia will succeed Mr Chua as the new CEO of MSIG Malaysia, effective 3 July 2025.

3. What are the key achievements of Mr Chua’s tenure at MSIG Malaysia?

Mr Chua led MSIG Malaysia to become one of the leading general insurers with consistent growth in Gross Written Premium (GWP), underwriting results, and strong financial performance for 15 consecutive years. He successfully navigated a key strategic partnership, led the company through the detariffication of Motor and Property classes, and established the Data Analytics Department. Under his leadership, the company introduced numerous innovative motor and fire products, with add-on products contributing significantly to the company’s GWP growth.

4. What will Mr Chua do after his retirement?

Mr Chua will transition to a senior business advisor role, sharing insights and advice to support a smooth leadership transition while minimising risks often associated with leadership changes. He remains committed to MSIG Malaysia and will focus on ensuring continuity and supporting the new CEO.

5. Who is the new CEO of MSIG Malaysia, and what is their background?

Ms. Ang Yien Chia is a homegrown talent with over 29 years of experience in the general insurance sector at MSIG Malaysia. She has built a strong strategic foundation through her involvement in several branch operations across East and Peninsular Malaysia, consistently driving excellence in business development, claims, and underwriting management. Over the past eight years, she has been a key member of the Senior Management Team, recognised for her ability to lead through change and strategic foresight.

6. How will this leadership transition impact MSIG Malaysia’s customers and partners?

MSIG Malaysia remains committed to maintaining its high standards of customer service, innovation, and financial strength. The leadership transition is designed to be smooth, with Mr Chua’s continued involvement as senior advisor ensuring no disruption to customers or partners. Ms. Ang’s 29-year tenure with the company ensures deep understanding of all stakeholder relationships.

7. Can we speak with Mr Chua or the new CEO for an interview?

Media interview requests can be directed to Yee Feng Lim (+603 2039 0908 | yeefeng_lim@my.msig-asia.com) or Vinsant Huang (+604 2190 882 | vinsant_huang@my.msig-asia.com).

Hashtag: #MSIGMalaysia

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.