MyRepublic Launches Singapore’s First Insurance Tailored for Geeks and Collectors

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 April 2025 - MyRepublic, an award-winning fibre broadband service provider in Singapore, has launched Geek Insurance , a first-of-its-kind insurance product designed specifically for hobbyists, gamers, and collectors. This initiative, developed in collaboration with HL Assurance, addresses the growing demand for specialised protection of high-value collectibles and gaming equipment.

As interest in trading card games, figurines, and collectible merchandise continues to rise in Singapore, many enthusiasts are investing significantly in their collections. However, traditional home insurance policies often provide limited or no coverage for such items.

Geek Insurance offers a dedicated solution, focusing on coverage for collectibles, personal electronic devices, and other household contents in the home against loss, theft, and accidental damage.

Items eligible for coverage under Geek Insurance include:

•Trading Card Games (TCGs)

•Figurines and Toys

•Game Collections

•Comic Books

•Limited-Edition Merchandise

•Memorabilia

“At MyRepublic, we’ve long embraced geek and gamer culture as part of our brand identity. Geek Insurance is a natural extension of that commitment, offering collectors peace of mind through targeted protection,” said Lawrence Chan, Managing Director and Chief AI Officer, MyRepublic Broadband. “We recognise the value — both financial and sentimental — that collectors place on their items and aim to provide insurance that meets those unique needs. Our own team is passionate about trading card games and collectibles too, so this is something that’s close to our hearts.”

“We are proud to partner with MyRepublic to underwrite Geek Insurance and bring this innovative product to life,” said Kelvin Lim, CEO, HL Assurance. “We understand the deep passion collectors have for their hobbies, and we’ve designed this product to offer the protection and peace of mind they deserve. This collaboration allows us to address a previously underserved segment in a meaningful and innovative way.”

Geek Insurance reflects MyRepublic’s continued dedication to developing innovative solutions for niche communities. The plans, starting from $4.90 per month with up to $15,000 coverage, feature a simplified claims process, competitive premiums, and tailored benefits, empowering customers to enjoy their hobbies without the burden of potential loss or damage. The launch of Geek Insurance marks another milestone in MyRepublic’s ongoing pursuit to deliver differentiated value and service innovation.

In addition to Geek Insurance, MyRepublic is preparing to introduce a comprehensive home insurance plan aimed at individuals seeking broader coverage for their residences and personal property.

For more information on Geek Insurance and how to apply, please visit https://myrepublic.net/sg/geek-insurance/ or contact the media representative below.

