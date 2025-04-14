NoBedBugs-HK Named Best Pest Control Provider in Hong Kong Proprietary Heat Technology: A Superior Solution To Bed Bug Anxiety

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 April 2025 - The scientifically proven safe and 100% effective solution for bed bug extermination has earned NoBedBugs-HK Pest Control Services the honour of the Best Pest Control Company in town.

NoBedBugs-HK has been selected as one of the top five Pest Control service providers in the 8th Expat Living’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2025. It is the fourth consecutive year the company has won the award. The esteemed accolade is the result of thousands of individual votes, underscoring the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction in the pest control industry.

“We are happy that our hard work to provide best-in-class results for all of our residential and commercial customers has been recognised and earned the trust and admiration of the community we serve,“ said Francisco Pazos, Director of NoBedBugs HK.

Bed Bug Extermination: No Method is More Effective than Heat Treatment

Scientists warned that there has been a global resurgence of bed bugs, along with a trend that bed bugs are increasingly resistant to insecticides. Infestation panic has spread to Hong Kong.

Research studies show that heat is the best way to kill bed bugs, and it is scientifically proven and published that heat treatment, combined with silicon dioxide, can deliver a 100% success rate of killing bed bugs and their eggs. No other bed bug solutions in the market work 100% effectively. [1]

NoBedBugs-HK takes pride in being the first and only pest control service provider in Hong Kong that has been delivering exclusive heat treatment-based bed bug control solutions since 2013. The core technology is the proprietary heater that can safely reach a constant temperature of 60C and maintain it for three hours.

“Our Professional Bed Bugs Heat Treatment Solution is a result of our tireless R&D and dedicated service in Hong Kong. In addition to the heater, we’ve also developed our silica gel, which is used as a barrier to bugs’ escape. To date, our exclusive silica is distributed to more than 38 countries, including Australia, Europe, Dubai, and Singapore, among others.”

NoBedBugs-HK: The Only Service Provider of Heat Treatment

Francisco Pazo reminds consumers that it is important to choose a trustworthy and evidence-based solution. “Our heat treatment method is truly unique. Many pest control companies claim to offer heat treatment, but in reality, they use steam treatment. Steam can only kill bed bugs in the areas it directly touches—such as the surface of a mattress—but it won’t reach into cracks, crevices, or other hidden areas where bed bugs may hide. Additionally, some bed bugs may escape the steam altogether. This makes steam treatment an incomplete and ineffective solution for eliminating bed bugs from your home.

“In contrast, our comprehensive heat treatment ensures that every corner of your space reaches a temperature high enough to kill bed bugs at all life stages, including eggs. This guarantees a thorough and effective eradication of bed bugs throughout your entire bedroom—or any infested area.”

NoBedBugs-HK presented its innovation in bed bug control at international conferences, including the Arabic Federation for Pest Control and Environmental Services (AUPCES) and the International Congress of Entomology 2024 in Kyoto, where it was greatly lauded by Dr Stephen Doggett, a senior medical entomologist and founder of the Bed Bug Foundation.

The evidence of the efficacy of heat-treatment supplemented by the applications of a residual insecticide, namely silica gel, is enriched by many independent research studies. [2] Silica gel can be placed in locations that heat can hardly reach, such as floor-wall junctions, voids behind drywall, the floors inside closets, inside electric wall sockets, and any spaces where clothing items have been stacked[3].

Dr Richard Naylor, a world-renowned bed bugs control expert and consultant of NoBedBugs, in his latest research paper published in Journal of Economic Entomology, indicates that heat (56°C) kills 95–100% of bed bugs if properly applied, and the application of’ silica gel to block escape routes increased mortality.

New Rodent Control Product Added to All-round Service

NoBedBugs-HK has emerged as a leader in pest management services in Hong Kong, delivering effective solutions while prioritising the safety of both customers and the environment. The company’s bugs and rodents control services and products received recognition from numerous organisations and publications, including the New York Times.

Newly added to the product lists of NoBedBugs-HK is the innovative solution of ContraPest® liquid birth control for rats. This effective rat birth control targets rodent populations at the source, reducing infestations humanely. ContraPest liquid is an ethical and sustainable way to maintain a rodent-free environment. Among the service users are the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department and Sino Group’s property management.

[1] Desen Wang, Determination of Lethal Effects of ChinChex Aerosol Spray on Tropical Bed Bug Cimex hemipterus (Hemiptera: Cimicidae), Department of Entomology, South China Agricultural University

(3/2/2025)

[2] Abbar, S.; Wang, C.; Cooper, R. Evaluation of a Non-Chemical Compared to a Non-Chemical Plus Silica Gel Approach to Bed Bug Management. Insects 2020, 11, 443. https://doi.org/10.3390/insects11070443

[3] Bed Bug Heat Treatments – What you need to know!Authored by Dini Miller, Professor and Urban Pest Management Specialist, Department of Entomology, Virginia Tech; Dakotah Todd, Master’s Student, Department of Entomology, Virginia Tech, and Morgan Wilson, Research Specialist Department of Entomology, Virginia Tech

