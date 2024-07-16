Octa provides charity support in celebration of Eid al-Adha

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - 16 July 2024 - One of the most important holidays in the Islamic tradition, Eid al-Adha, or ‘The Feast of Sacrifice’, is observed by Muslims all around the world. This year, the festivities took place between 15 and 19 of June. The holiday celebration includes a special prayer followed by the sacrifice of an animal, usually a goat, sheep, cow, or camel. After slaughtering a sacrificial animal, devout Muslims usually give a third of the meat to the poor, sharing another third with friends and relatives, and offering the last third to the Qurbani (sacrifice) performer.

In Malaysia, Octa worked closely with Azeehan, a broker’s local partner and the driving force behind many charity initiatives, to distribute the Qurbani meat of two cows in Kelantan. Thanks to this humanitarian effort, about 300 people received the much-needed food. ‘In Islam, sharing Qurban meat among the underprivileged to alleviate hunger and poverty has always been regarded as a noble and righteous endeavour. We are thankful to Octa for sponsoring this act of kindness and supporting the local community for two years in a row,’ Azeehan said.