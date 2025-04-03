$!Once-in-a-Lifetime Aquatic Show ‘House of Dancing Water’ Proudly Returns In May

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 March 2025 - Where Water Dances, Legends Come Alive; this is the central premise that sets the enchanting stage for a new ‘House of Dancing Water’, the once-in-a-lifetime aquatic show featuring excellent aerial acrobats, a captivatingly dramatic story and cutting-edge technology within the awe-inspiring theater. City of Dreams’ ‘House of Dancing Water’ makes its highly lauded return with a dazzle fresh look, ready to ignite the audience’s imagination and deliver an unparalleled new global standard in aquatic entertainment. Today at the press conference, City of Dreams Macau proudly announces ‘House of Dancing Water’ will officially return in May.

Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Mr. Lawrence Ho and Mr. Giuliano Peparini, Artistic Director, Peparini Studios attended the official House of Dancing Water Press Conference at Morpheus, designed by Zaha Hadid. Under the witness of Mr. Patrick Ho, Head of Department, Department for Promoting Cultural and Creative Industries of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of Macao S.A.R.; Ms. Jennifer SiTou, Head of Tourism Product and Events Department, Macao Government Tourism Office of Macao S.A.R.; along with Mr. Xu Dong Jie, Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Macao S.A.R., Mr. Lawrence Ho announced ‘House of Dancing Water’ will make a triumphant return in May, 2025.The guests of honor joined together for an immersive activation in celebrating the great success for the upcoming Premiere. ‘House of Dancing Water’ cast joined as they donned costumes to present a spectacular parade specially curated by Mr. Giuliano Peparini, setting the stage for the saga to unfold in May. Media attendees were then invited for a behind-the-scenes journey at the theater for an exclusive sneak peek, entering the luminous lure and graceful charm of the inner world of the ‘House of Dancing Water’ production.

Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts and Entertainment, Mr. Lawrence Ho, said, ‘As one of the world’s leading integrated resort operators, Melco has always committed to offering unparalleled cultural and tourism experiences to our guests. This dedication is brought to life at our flagship integrated resort, City of Dreams Macau, through the distinctive landmark entertainment projects that contribute to the development of new and high-quality tourism in Macau. Today marks an exciting moment as the highly anticipated ‘House of Dancing Water’ is set to return to Melco’s flagship resort, City of Dreams, this May. We are proud to offer visitors to Macau a unique and extraordinary entertainment experience. The world-class production has further strengthened City of Dreams’ portfolio as well as set a new standard of excellence and innovation in leisure and entertainment. House of Dancing Water also realizes our strong vision of creating a brand-new definition of integrated resorts. We firmly believe that the incomparable experience offered by House of Dancing Water will shape Macau into a live performance destination, attracting tourists from around the world and supporting the government’s initiative to sustain Macau’s positioning as the ‘World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.’

‘House of Dancing Water’ is the brainchild of Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts and Entertainment. This world-class aquatic show is an over 2 billion RMB production and has presented nearly 4,000 shows since its debut in September 2010, attracting countless number of audiences from around the world and receiving rave reviews. The pioneering theatrical innovation delivers stunning visual effects, with the epic retelling revolves around a romantic storyline, evoking deep emotions and resonating with audiences no matter their age or background, contributing to a breathtaking aquatic show that leaves jaws on the floor but hearts illuminated with vibrant charm of artistry. The 270-degree theater-in-the-round host venue offers a crucible of cutting-edge stage technology, advanced water systems, hydraulic elevators, and precision lighting and lasers, along with sophisticated projection technology to ensure an all-around unparalleled visual experience, ‘House of Dancing Water’ breaks and redefines the limits of ‘show’ and recreates an immersive aquatic extravaganza full of infinite possibilities.

The reimagined ‘House of Dancing Water’ is recreated and directed by Mr. Giuliano Peparini, Artistic Director, Peparini Studios, and produced by Our Legacy Creations. Under Giuliano’s artistic direction, ‘House of Dancing Water’ will retain its brilliant essence while being reimagined with a narrative form that aligns with contemporary artistic contexts. With rich scene content and cutting-edge stage effects, the spectacle will deliver greater visual impact and immersion, providing audiences with an extraordinary experience. To expound the story beyond traditional audience-performer relationships, cast will engage in deep interaction with the audiences from within the seating area before the show begins, creating a personalized, beguiling pre-show experience. Audiences will be thrilled by a seamless blend of acrobatics, dynamic dance choreography, and daring water stunts by a team of near to 300 talented cast, crew and behind-the-scenes heroes from more than 30 countries, all in a theater designed to proffer a performance unlike anything else on this mortal earth!