KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been ordered to conduct a detailed investigation into the actions of the staff of an Astro radio station who were seen making fun of a religious ceremony and uploading it on social media platforms this morning.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said this included summoning Astro and the management of the radio station to the MCMC headquarters to provide a full explanation.

“This is to ensure that action can be taken based on existing regulations and laws,“ he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Fahmi said the Communications Ministry had received complaints from various parties regarding the actions of the employees at the radio station.

Today, the actions of a radio presenter at one of Astro’s stations who was seen making fun of a religious ceremony which went viral on social media.

Three radio presenters later came forward to apologise for their actions which were deemed to have offended the sensitivities of the people in this country.

