PETALING JAYA: A journalist from an online media portal, who was remanded over allegations of soliciting a bribe from a foreign worker agent, is set to be released today.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the news.

“We will release him today afternoon,“ he told New Straits Times.

