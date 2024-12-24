Ex-chief justice made president of NGO

SEREMBAN: Former chief justice Tun Md Raus Sharif (pic), 73, was elected the new president of the Organisation of Succesful Individuals from Rembau (Pekawaris) at its AGM on Saturday, succeeding Tan Sri Yazid Baba, who held the post since 2009.

The organisation, which aims to forge closer family ties among the community in Rembau, serves as a vehicle to inspire the younger generation to excel in their education and career.

In his speech, he said he accepted the appointment to head the NGO, in gratitude for the good deeds and gestures extended to him by the Rembau community during his school days.

“After completing Form Six, I could not get a scholarship to further my studies at Universiti Malaya.

“But with the help of fellow Rembau folks, I managed to pursue my studies and received monthly pocket money of RM20 from Rembau.“

He said through the organisation, he could serve for the betterment and welfare of the

local community.

Yazid said the organisation would present proposals to the state government to gazette a set of rules and guidelines for the appointment of the datuk undang and datuk lembaga of Rembau as a proactive step to ensure a smooth transition and avoid conflicts in the appointment of local chieftains.

“This initiative could strengthen the institution and customs of Rembau within the larger society.”

Datuk Hanif Hassan and Muhammad Daud Sharif were elected deputy president and

vice-president respectively.

Six others were elected to the executive committee, including former Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Azman Ujang, Datuk Zulkipli Shamsudin, Brig-Jen (Rtd) Kamarudin Mustapha, Dr Mohamad Abdul Ghani, Yazleen Mohd Yazid and Emirul Sarifudin Nor Azmi.