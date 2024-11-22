Oodles Smart Awarded Bronze Award In “Hong Kong ICT Awards 2024: Smart Living (Smart Home) Award”

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 November 2024 - As a leading fitting-out contractor in Hong Kong, Superland Group Holdings Limited (”Superland Group” or the “Company,“ together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; stock code: 0368.HK), is pleased to announce that Oodles Systems Limited (”Oodles”), its technology brand, was awarded the Bronze Award in the “Hong Kong ICT Awards 2024: Smart Living (Smart Home) Award” for Oodles Smart, the all-in-one online visualizer.

By combining “Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI)”, big data and other technologies, Oodles Smart can automatically identify any home pictures. Users only need to select, mix and match their favorite building materials and furniture images from the material library and complete their home designs in real-time. The Judging Panel has praised Oodles Smart for being disruptive in the home decoration sector. They are of the view that it is appealing in design and presentation to let customers preview the match effect before home designing.

Mr. Ringo Ng Chi-chiu, Chairman and Executive Director of Superland Group, said, “we are honored to receive the Bronze Award in the ‘Hong Kong ICT Awards 2024: Smart Living Award’ presented by the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation. This recognition not only honors the innovative features of Oodles Smart, but also acts as a crucial encouragement for our team’s commitment to breaking new ground.

Organized by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer, and led by the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation, the “Hong Kong ICT Awards: Smart Living (Smart Home) Award” aims at recognizing outstanding research and development in information and communications technology, promoting and facilitating a high-quality smart living. A panel of judges, comprised of industry professionals, evaluates the entries based on various criteria, including innovation, design, and research and development.

Looking ahead, we will continue to develop more smart and innovative IT solutions. We are dedicated to promoting local information technology applications, while meeting the operational needs of the renovation industry and other various sectors, aiming to bring greater convenience for the public and uphold the core values of sustainable development. “