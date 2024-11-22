Man killed after crashing motorcycle into back of lorry on NKVE

SHAH ALAM: A man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a parked lorry at KM7.9 of the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) this afternoon.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the lorry, laden with tar and headed towards Kuala Lumpur, had stopped in the emergency lane due to a flat tyre.

“The accident resulted in the 29-year-old male victim sustaining severe injuries and he was confirmed dead at the scene,“ he said in a statement today.

He urged those with information regarding the incident to contact Shah Alam Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division investigating officer Insp Muhammad Syahrul Zulkeflee at 010-4589850.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.