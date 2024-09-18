$!OPPO is Set to Partner with UNESCO to Empower Youth Innovation and Cultural Preservation through Imaging Technology on Its 20th Anniversary

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 September 2024 - To mark its 20th anniversary, OPPO is set to forge a partnership with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), with the goal of empowering cultural education and diversity through technology. Using imaging technology, this initiative aims to preserve and transmit cultural heritage, enabling youth to explore the world and connect with diverse cultures, truly embodying the spirit of “Connecting Cultures, Inspiring Futures.”

Empowering Cultural Education through Imagining Technology and A Call for “Culture Donation”

As part of this collaboration, OPPO will donate 1000 OPPO tablets to support the development of local youth education in Africa and Asia. These devices will feature cultural programming courses developed under the ‘Youth Coding Initiative’, jointly launched by UNESCO and CODEMAO, children’s programming education brand. The initiative aims to promote the inclusive and safe use of technology, advance equitable education in Africa and Asia, and help preserve local cultural heritage through digital learning.

Firmin E. Matoko, the Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations, stated, “OPPO’s dedication to advancing youth innovation and education is highly appreciated. I am sure that the students and teachers from Africa and Asia will better benefit from the new partnership with OPPO following UNESCO vision and requirements.” The partnership will be launched officially after completing the relevant UNESCO procedural reviews. OPPO’s initiative has received strong support from the National Commission of the People’s Republic of China for UNESCO.

In addition to the donations, OPPO is launching a global campaign #CaptureMyCulture, encouraging users worldwide to contribute to cultural preservation by sharing photos and stories that celebrate their local traditions. Participants in this campaign will have the chance to witness the donation ceremony.