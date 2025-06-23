Own Award-Winning Luxury Resort-Style Residences at Thailand’s VEHHA Hua Hin with Limited-Time Discounts

Experience Fitwel-Certified Living with Panoramic Ocean Views, Exclusive Privileges, and a Convenient Coastal Location

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 June 2025 - Proud Real Estate Plc is delighted to present an exceptional opportunity to own a prestigious residence at VEHHA Hua Hin, the tallest and most iconic residential tower in the coastal city of Hua Hin, Thailand. As part of a limited-time promotion, selected units are now available, with starting prices from USD 118,000 (June 2025). Fully completed and ready for immediate occupancy, VEHHA Hua Hin represents a new standard of wellness-inspired living, combining cutting-edge design, unrivaled amenities, premium hospitality services partners and prime location.

Recognized with the Fitwel Design Certification in the multifamily residential category, this award-winning development emphasizes health, well-being, and sustainability through innovative architecture and curated services. Offering panoramic ocean views from every residence, VEHHA Hua Hin is a rare blend of luxury and wellness, ideally positioned for discerning homeowners and investors seeking a future-focused property in one of Thailand’s most sought-after destinations.

Setting a New Benchmark in Wellness & Well-being Real Estate

VEHHA Hua Hin is a landmark development that redefines luxury living in Thailand. Standing 31 stories high, it is the tallest residential tower in Hua Hin, offering 364 fully furnished units across a variety of layouts, including 1-bedroom, 1-bedroom plus, and penthouse configurations. Each unit is designed with panoramic ocean views, privacy-enhancing Single Corridor layouts, and abundant natural light, ensuring a sophisticated living experience that harmonizes with the surrounding environment.

“Every element of VEHHA Hua Hin—from its design and amenities to its services and infrastructure—embodies Proud Real Estate’s brand philosophy, which is ‘ALL IS WELL,‘” stated Ms. Proudputh Liptapanlop, Executive Director of Proud Real Estate Plc. “This is not just a statement but our sincere commitment to crafting a world-class residence that enhances every dimension of life.”

Beyond its architectural brilliance, VEHHA Hua Hin provides a seamless vacation lifestyle through a curated selection of a-la-carte hospitality services by the world-renowned Holiday Inn Resort VANA NAVA Hua Hin, including housekeeping, private catering, and room service etc. Residents also enjoy exclusive access to hotel-level amenities at privileged rates, enriching every aspect of the ‘ALL IS WELL’ living philosophy, as well as a complimentary three-year pass to the VANA NAVA Water Jungle, one of Thailand’s premier water parks.

To further enhance the living experience, Proud Real Estate has partnered with leading wellness and healthcare providers to offer personalized wellness programs, ensuring that residents enjoy a holistic lifestyle that nurtures physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Strategic Location and Infrastructure Upgrades

Strategically located in the Nong Kae area, VEHHA Hua Hin offers unparalleled convenience. It is just 700 meters from the beach, steps from the train station, and a short five-minute drive to Hua Hin’s vibrant downtown. This prime location ensures a harmonious blend of accessibility and tranquility, making it an ideal choice for vacation homes, retirement residences, expatriates, digital nomads, and long-term investments.

Hua Hin’s appeal as a premium destination is further bolstered by significant infrastructure upgrades, including:

--> Highway 35 (M35) Upgrade: Will cut Bangkok–Hua Hin drive time to 1 hour by late 2025.

--> Dual-Track Railway: In use since 2023, cutting Hua Hin train time by 25%.

--> High-Speed Rail: Will reduce Bangkok–Hua Hin travel to 1 hour once complete.

--> Hua Hin Airport Expansion: Finishing in 2026, upgrading to international standards and boosting tourism.

--> Thailand Riviera Project: 950 km coastal road across 12 provinces to enhance tourism and local economies.

Hua Hin: A Timeless and Evolving Destination

Hua Hin, a destination steeped in history and charm, has evolved into a world-class retreat for travelers and residents alike. Its stunning beaches, cultural landmarks, and tranquil atmosphere make it a preferred choice for those seeking a blend of relaxation and modern convenience.

With travel times from Bangkok ranging between 2 to 3.5 hours, Hua Hin has become increasingly accessible, attracting both Thai and international visitors. The town’s compact geography and scarcity of prime real estate, particularly in beachfront and city-center locations, have driven demand for high-rise developments, making projects like VEHHA Hua Hin highly desirable.

Real Estate Growth and Investment Opportunities

Hua Hin’s real estate market continues to demonstrate steady growth, with annual increases of 5 to 7 percent over the past five years. A report by Colliers Thailand highlights the strong momentum of high-rise developments in the region, particularly across Hua Hin, Cha-Am, and Pranburi, with 76 percent of launched units sold by the end of 2024.

Buyer demographics reveal that 85 percent of units are sold to Thai nationals, with the remaining 15 percent purchased by foreign investors from countries such as Germany, the United States, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. At VEHHA Hua Hin, however, foreign buyers account for approximately 50% of current sales—significantly higher than the regional average—with most coming from the United States and European countries. This reflects strong international confidence in the project’s design, quality, and alignment with global lifestyle expectations. Luxury rental yields in Hua Hin range between 4 to 6.5 percent annually, with VEHHA Hua Hin expected to deliver yields of 5.5 to 6 percent, making it an attractive option for investors seeking stable returns.

A Vision for the Future

Ms. Proudputh envisions Hua Hin as a “destination of the future”, uniquely positioned to attract international demand despite domestic economic challenges. “Hua Hin offers a unique lifestyle rooted in wellness, blending natural beauty, cultural charm, and modern conveniences,“ she remarked.

The scarcity of prime land in Hua Hin, particularly in central and beachfront locations, has made high-rise developments like VEHHA Hua Hin increasingly rare and sought-after. With its unrestricted ocean views, luxurious amenities, and award-winning design, VEHHA Hua Hin represents a transformative vision for the future of wellness living in Thailand.

Don’t Miss This Exclusive Opportunity

