PAObank Receives Insurance Agency Licence, Announces the Strategic Partnership with China Ping An Insurance (Hong Kong) and FWD Hong Kong Respectively

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2025 - PAO Bank Limited (”PAObank”) announced that it has been granted an Insurance Agency Licence from the Insurance Authority (”IA”) and has signed strategic partnership agreements with China Ping An Insurance (Hong Kong) Company Limited (”PAHK”) and FWD Hong Kong (”FWD”) respectively. PAObank is launching both general and life insurance services, offering retail banking customers a seamless bancassurance experience.

PAObank has entered into a bancassurance partnership with PAHK, leveraging on their extensive general insurance expertise as a solid support for this collaboration, to provide a wide array of diverse products, including motor insurance, travel insurance, and home insurance solutions to meet customers’ various protection needs.

Meanwhile, PAObank has further deepened its partnership with insurer, FWD, following the successful launch of Hong Kong’s first bank-insurance “Commercial Data Interchange” (CDI) collaboration, which promotes cross-sector data interchange and leads breakthroughs in the data integration and applications for Hong Kong’s financial sectors. PAObank and FWD are now expanding their collaboration to retail banking, offering life insurance products to customers.

By seamlessly integrating financial technology and Application Programming Interface (API) technology, PAObank connects with insurance companies’ platforms to offer comprehensive online one-stop insurance services. Customers can now easily purchase insurance at their fingertips, enjoying a more convenient, seamless, and secure insurance experience. With just a few simple steps, they can ensure reliable protection for themselves and their families.

Mr. Ambrose Wong, Chief Executive of PAObank, said, “Obtaining the Insurance Agency Licence is a pivotal milestone for the development of our retail banking services. We are delighted to have reached a strategic partnership agreement with PAHK and FWD respectively to further expand our financial services offerings for our individual customers. In addition to time deposits and insurance services, we are accelerating efforts to launch more insurance products. With a focus on serving SMEs and individual customers, we aim to provide a diverse array of financial services, creating greater value for our clients.”

Mr. Kelvin Cheung, Managing Director of PAHK stated, “The online insurance business of PAHK provides customers with 24/7 online instant quotes and insurance application services, significantly improving customer experience and striving to achieve the concept of ‘humanised financial services’. We are very pleased to collaborate with PAObank to offer excellent protection plans and services to our customers.”

Mr. Ken Lau, Managing Director of Greater China and Hong Kong Chief Executive Officer, FWD said, “We are delighted to further strengthen our strategic partnership with PAObank. FWD is actively expanding our multi-channel distribution strategy to serve more customers through our bancassurance partnership network. Through this collaboration, FWD will provide more customers with life insurance products, working hand in hand with PAObank to bring greater benefits to both parties.”

PAObank will continue to innovate and leverage financial technology to provide SMEs and individual customers with comprehensive, convenient, and personalised financial solutions. At the same time, PAObank will continue to establish a sustainable financial ecosystem and facilitate the development of digital banking.

Please refer to the PAObank website at www.paob.com.hk for details. For any enquiries, please contact us through Live Chat in the PAObank APP or call the customer services hotline at 3762 9900.

