“Phoenix Go Glocal” Reaches the Middle East! Hit the 2025 World Government Summit

DUBAI, UAE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 February 2025 - The World Government Summit, known as “the world’s largest and most influential” intergovernmental forum, was held in Dubai, UAE, from 11 to 13 February. Themed as “Shaping Future Governments”, the Summit attracts about 6,000 participants, including more than 30 heads of state and government, over 80 heads of international organizations and 140 government delegations. The Summit has been held for 11 times since 2013. As the first and only Chinese-language media partner for the Summit, Phoenix TV Group’s international event brand “Phoenix Go Glocal”, regards it as a platform to immediately release and deeply interpret the policy dividend signals of the Middle East market, and interview high-end guests to help enterprises seize opportunities.

With the goal of becoming “premiere international communication platform for the enterprises going global” ,“Phoenix Go Glocal” was officially launched in December 2024. The first event was held in Indonesia, garnering significant attention from ASEAN governments, institutions, and enterprises venturing overseas. At the beginning of 2025, “Phoenix Go Glocal” made its first stop deep in the Middle East, another nodes of the “Belt and Road”, highlighting Phoenix TV’s capability of integrating cross-regional resources and localised operations. Through exclusive interview, corporate site visit, in-depth content planning, resource matching, and an integrated media communication chain, Phoenix TV will assist Chinese companies in expanding abroad, and support international companies to come to China simultaneously.

This year’s World Government Summit features 21 sub-forums and more than 300 guests have been engaging in in-depth dialogues on key issues such as artificial intelligence(AI), climate change, future finance and global health through more than 200 interactive sessions. In addition, more than 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables will be held, bringing together more than 400 ministers from countries and regions across the globe.

Distinguished guests include Prabhavoor Subianto, President of Indonesia, Anjail Duda, President of Poland, Ahmed Abdullah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, as well as Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF), Rafael Grossi, Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and Audrey Azoulay, Director General of UNESCO.

In addition, industry leaders from key sectors such as AI, energy, transport, medicine will also participate in the conference, including Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, Joseph Tsai, Chairman of Alibaba Group, Robin Li, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Baidu, Larry Ellison, Chairman and CTO of Oracle, and Pascale Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca.

At present, the UAE government is planning to invest hundreds of billions of US dollars to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence, green economy and other areas, while Chinese enterprises have significant technological advantages in digital infrastructure, new energy, smart cities and other areas, so there is plenty of room for bilateral cooperation. The integration of China’s solutions with local needs could be demonstrated through in-depth interviews between Phoenix’s reporting team and entrepreneurs from Mainland China and Hong Kong in the relevant fields.

At this year’s Summit, Phoenix’s reporting team interviews senior government officials exclusively, including Omar Sultan Alama, UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, focusing on the Middle East’s policy direction and technological co-operation opportunities, and providing policy windsocks for enterprises to go overseas; Conducts dialogues with global political and business leaders, decoding the trends of the international market, and helping enterprises accurately connect with resources.

As the largest all-media Chinese language media group in the world, Phoenix TV has been broadcasting Chinese culture and promoting international exchanges. With the advantages of global layout, global coverage and global spread, and featuring 63 reporter stations worldwide with media transmission matrix of “TV station, internet portals, mobile applications, outdoor LED screens, advanced digital application systems, and a weekly publication”, Phoenix TV offers multi-format news products in Chinese, English and Cantonese, covering 500 million viewers.

