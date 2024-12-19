Phu Quoc welcomes the world’s most prestigious resort brands

PHU QUOC, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 December 2024 - Phu Quoc is rapidly solidifying its position as a new luxury resort paradise in the world, with the arrival of renowned hospitality brands, including Rixos, Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Luxury Collection in the near future.

This December represents a pivotal moment for Phu Quoc and Vietnam, with two events being hailed as ‘historic milestones’ for the country’s high-end resort tourism sector.

On December 5, Sun Group signed an agreement with Accor & Ennismore to bring the world-renowned Rixos brand to Hon Thom, Phu Quoc. Once launched, Rixos Phu Quoc will become the first all-inclusive luxury resort in Southeast Asia.

It allows guests to enjoy a wide range of personalised services, amenities, entertainment and relaxation at the highest level. With a one-time package price, guests can fully explore the Sun Paradise Land ecosystem in Phu Quoc, including visiting Sunset Town, riding the world’s longest three-rope cable car and admiring world-class art performances.

On December 10, Sun Group officially broke ground on the Aspira Tower project, which has a total investment of US$512 million (VND13 trillion). The tower’s base, featuring undulating architectural layers, will include multi-functional spaces, including a gaming centre with a separate entrance, outdoor dining areas, infinity pools and Jacuzzis.

Slated to debut in 2027, the tower will host a hotel under The Luxury Collection brand by Marriott International and the Sun Iconic Hub complex with top-tier amenities.

Praised by experts as an ‘unprecedented design,‘ the structure is expected to become the ‘second sail-shaped tower of the world,‘ attracting millions of visitors to Vietnam annually, much like the iconic Burj Al Arab in Dubai, UAE.

Beyond Rixos Phu Quoc and The Luxury Collection, the global elite also focus on the Ritz-Carlton Reserve resort, designed by renowned architect Bill Bensley on Hon Thom island. At the end of 2023, Sun Group signed with Marriott International for operation and management cooperation on this project.