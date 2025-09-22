Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach Celebrates Peace and Conservation with “Journey to the Sea” Turtle Release Event

PHUKET, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 September 2025 - Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach proudly celebrated a successful “Journey to the Sea” turtle release, marking a powerful connection between nature conservation and the principles of peace. The event, which took place from September 6-8, provided an unforgettable experience for guests and was a testament to the collective effort to protect our planet.

This heartwarming story began months ago in the Similan Islands, where a new generation of green sea turtles was at risk. With over 80% of their nests threatened by rising sea levels, the Royal Thai Navy acted swiftly to rescue the fragile eggs from the beaches of Koh Huyong. They were then carefully transported to the Phuket Marine Biological Center, where specialists meticulously incubated and nurtured the hatchlings.

Their journey continued under the dedicated care of the Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation for 10 months. These tiny turtles grew stronger each day, preparing for their return to the wild. This event marked their first sight of the ocean—a truly magical moment of homecoming.

“This successful event shows the positive impact we can have when we come together,“ said Mr. Trevor May, Multi-Property General Manager. “Our commitment to marine animal welfare and environmental preservation is a core part of our mission, and we are proud to be a platform for this inspiring story.”

The event began with an Ocean Scavenger Hunt on September 6th, where four lucky winners earned the exclusive privilege of naming a turtle and assisting in its release. Guests also enjoyed a special educational session with WildAid, learning about the global 30x30 conservation initiative to protect 30% of our oceans by 2030.

The event culminated on September 8th with the emotional release of the hatchlings at Merlin Beach. As we approach the International Day of Peace on September 21st, the green sea turtle, a global symbol of serenity, longevity, and peace, perfectly embodies our mission. Their long, peaceful journey through the world’s oceans reminds us of the interconnectedness of all life and our shared responsibility to foster peace with nature.

This event is a powerful example of Marriott’s global “Serve 360” project, where we strive to create positive and sustainable impacts in our communities. Our on-site Merlin House Reef Educational Center is a testament to our commitment to protecting the vibrant reef directly in front of our resort. By joining us for this turtle release, our guests became a part of our ongoing story of conservation and a shared responsibility to protect our oceans.

Learn more about our family-friendly resort in Phuket and plan your perfect family getaway

Website: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/hktmb-phuket-marriott-resort-and-spa-merlin-beach/overview/

Call +66 (076) 335 300 or email: mhrs.hktmb.reservation@marriotthotels.com

https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/hktmb-phuket-marriott-resort-and-spa-merlin-beach/overview/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/phuket-marriott-resort-&-spa-merlin-beach/

https://www.facebook.com/phuketmarriottmerlinbeach

https://www.instagram.com/marriottphuketmerlinbeach/

About Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach

Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach is a family-friendly resort set on the stunning, secluded stretch of Tri-Trang Beach. Surrounded by forested mountains and lush tropical gardens, this Phuket spa resort features its vibrant reef and offers stylish accommodations. With 414 guest rooms, the resort caters to every need-from family adventure to MICE events and weddings. Guests can indulge in a refreshing oasis with three stunning swimming pools, each designed to create a unique atmosphere-whether it’s sipping cocktails at the lively pool with a swim-up bar or basking in serenity at the tranquil oasis with private whirlpools, modern fitness facilities, a dedicated Kids’ Club, and The Spa. A diverse array of dining options ensures that all tastes are catered to, while outstanding activity programs provide engaging experiences for guests of all ages, making it an ideal choice for all travelers.