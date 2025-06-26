$!Plaza 66’s Pavilion Extension Tops Out, Opening in Second Half of 2026

HONG KONG SAR & SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 June 2025 - Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) (the “Company” or “Hang Lung”) has achieved a major construction milestone and topped out its Plaza 66 Pavilion Extension in Shanghai. This low-rise, standalone building will expand the complex’s retail space by 13% based on leasable floor area, adding a total of 3,080 square meters above ground. The project is set for completion in mid-2026 and opening in the second half of the year.

The Pavilion Extension, i.e., Phase 3 of Plaza 66’s development, will be seamlessly connected to the existing mixed-use complex which consists of a luxury mall and two premium office towers, currently covering a total gross area of 213,255 square meters of office and retail space in Shanghai’s vibrant Jing’an District. The Pavilion Extension also includes around 3,850 square meters of public space along Nanyang Road, enhancing placemaking and creating a vibrant urban destination connecting the community.

Pavilion Extension Project: Where Retail Leadership Meets Urban Energy

Plaza 66, distinguished by its unparalleled luxury offerings and positioning, is being expanded to cater to the evolving tastes of discerning consumers who are increasingly prioritizing personalized and exceptional experiences. New concepts of retail, dining, wellness and lifestyle, as well as event spaces will be introduced to the Pavilion Extension, further strengthening its appeal as a top-tier lifestyle destination.

“This topping out represents a major step in our development strategy in mainland China, which is designed to address new consumption trends and overwhelming interest from retailers seeking to establish a presence at Plaza 66,“ said Mr. Derek Pang, Senior Director – Mainland Business Operation of Hang Lung Properties. “We are also committed to curating novel experiences that blend emotional engagement with authentic cultural resonance, thereby supporting Shanghai’s urban renewal and development as an international consumption city as we continuously upgrade our portfolio. Through the extended Plaza 66, along with our other iconic property in Shanghai, Grand Gateway 66, we strengthen our retail leadership as the Pulse of the City by delivering world-class experiences that capture Shanghai’s vibrant spirit.”