$!【Power Up Sustainable Fashion Business】 Asia’s grand event Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) returns from 26-28 November

-> 3 Classic Hong Kong-themed Fashion Shows to revisit old Housing Estates, Kai Tak Airport and Kowloon Walled City

-> The First “Fashion Summit Lifestyle Pop-up Shop” staged in 5 exhibition areas to showcase transnational fashion creativity, the unveiling The Amazing Cut creations + 13 Italian and Hong Kong sustainable fashion collections

-> 20 industry heavyweights gather at International Summit to discuss development strategies for sustainable fashion

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 13 November 2024 - The annual Asian fashion showcase Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) 2024 will be held from 26-28 November with the theme of “Power Up Sustainable Fashion Business”, continuing the 2023 theme of “Sustainable Movement”. Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) 2024 is organised by the Clothing Industry Training Authority (CITA) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency as a programme of the Hong Kong Fashion Fest which is presented by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The event includes an International Conference at the Hong Kong Palace Museum on the first day and three fashion shows at Kai Tak AIRSIDE. Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) is committed to introducing new thinking and ways of integrating sustainability concepts into fashion from home and abroad to the local fashion industry; and at the same time, consolidating Hong Kong’s position as a creative fashion hub through fashion shows, exhibitions and seminars.

In response to this year’s theme, Hong Kong must strive to practice sustainable development in day-to-day business and establish new business models. Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) will be launching the first “Fashion Summit Lifestyle Pop-up Shop” from 1-30 November at GATE33 Gallery at Kai Tak’s AIRSIDE to encourage and support Hong Kong and international designers to run sustainable fashion businesses. On exhibit and available for pre-order at the pop-up shop will be designs that combine history, culture and fashion trends. At the same time, creations by finalists of Amazing Cut, Hong Kong’s first fashion design reality TV competition show, will be unveiled, giving visitors the opportunity to experience Hong Kong’s new fashion force. On 26 November, an International Conference will explore sustainable fashion development trends and innovative solutions in Hong Kong, China and beyond from multiple angles. And from 27-28 November, three finale shows will round up this year’s event. The shows are themed on Hong Kong’s nostalgic past—Time Traveller, Capture the Time and Local Power—giving 15 renowned international and local designers along with emerging local designers the opportunity to display their creativity and designs to showcase Hong Kong’s fashionable legacy across generations.

3 Classic Hong Kong-themed Fashion Show –

Exploring Old Housing Estates, Kai Tak Airport and Kowloon Walled City through Fashion

From 27-28 November, Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) will be staging three fashion shows over two days themed on Hong Kong’s nostalgic past, bringing together 15 leading and young designers from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Italy and Russia. With the themes of Time Traveller, Capture the Time and Local Power, the three shows will present up to 180 creations that combine sustainable fashion, history and culture. With a stage created by generative AI, visitors will be led into a time tunnel to enjoy a visually stunning fashion feast of cultural heritage. Register for free tickets now to witness the creative ideas and latest developments in sustainable fashion from designers from various countries and regions!

Registration Link: https://show.fashionsummit2024.org/